Sports briefs: Siena women’s basketball game at Fairleigh Dickinson canceled

Due to an administrative scheduling error, the Siena College women’s basketball team’s non-conference game Wednesday at Fairleigh Dickinson University has been canceled.

In a press release, Siena head coach Jim Jabir said, “Due to my misinterpretation of Vermont’s TD Bank Classic in which we played, I have inadvertently over-scheduled this season, creating a situation where we had to cancel our game with Fairleigh Dickinson to get into compliance with NCAA scheduling regulations. I apologize to FDU and anyone this has adversely affected.”

In another development, Jabir announced the departure of freshman walk-on Bridie McCann. The Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, native appeared in two games this season, totaling five points in 10 minutes of action.

“Bridie decided to leave Siena for personal reasons and to be closer to home,” said Jabir. “We wish her all the best moving forward.”

Siena men’s lacrosse announces schedule

The Siena men’s lacrosse team will open the 2023 season Saturday, Feb. 11, when it hosts NJIT at 1 p.m. at Hickey Field.

The Saints will start MAAC play Saturday, March 11, when they host Sacred Heart.

Siena will play nine MAAC games, and four non-conference contests.

Home games in CAPS

x-Denotes MAAC game

FEBRUARY

11 — NJIT, 1; 18 — at Providence, 1; 25 — UMASS LOWELL, 11 a.m.

MARCH

4 — at Dartmouth, TBA; x-11 — SACRED HEART, 1; x-18 — at VMI, TBA; x-25 — at LIU, TBA; x-29 — at Canisius, TBA

APRIL

x-1 — WAGNER, 3; x-8 — at Quinnipiac, TBA; x-12 — MARIST, 3; x-15 — at Manhattan, TBA; x-22 — MOUNT ST. MARY’S, 1.

Union football’s Driscoll honored

Union College football senior left tackle Tim Driscoll was named to the 2022 AFCA Division III Coaches All-America Second Team, as well as the D3football.com All-America Third Team.

Driscoll started in all 10 games for the Dutchmen and did not allow an individual sack.

UAlbany field hockey’s Smisdom honored

UAlbany field hockey sophomore Alison Smisdom was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association First Team All-America.

Smisdom led the Great Danes with 15 goals and 39 points. Named NFHCA Northeast Regional Player of the Year and America East Midfielder of the Year, she led the Great Danes to their first America East title since 2018, followed by an upset of No. 4 Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

AP honors RPI football’s Lyons

RPI graduate student C.J. Lyons was named to The Associated Press Division III All-America Football Team.

A cornerback, Lyons started 10 games, registering 19 solo tackles and 15 assisted stops from a cornerback position. He had 4.5 tackles for lost yards (7), an interception and six pass breakups.

Three UAlbany track performers honored

For the second straight week, the UAlbany track & field program earned three of four America East Performer of the Week honors following their debut appearance at the Track at New Balance for Northeastern University’s Joe Donahue Games.

Amanda Chambers, a graduate distance runner from Schenectady, was named for women’s track. Chambers won the women’s 5,000m in a personal-best and meet record 17:07.50, moving into seventh place in school history indoors. Chambers broke the previous meet record of 18:29.21 set in 2019 by American International’s Ivy Chepyegon, and surpassed her own previous best two minutes and 40 seconds.

Shelby Bigsby for women’s field. She won the women’s shot put with a mark of 46-06.76, and placed fourth in the weight throw in 61-03.00.

Travis Williams, a sophomore sprinter, was named for men’s track. Williams won the men’s 60m in 6.67, matching his personal-best from the previous week. Williams followed up his performance with a second-place finish in the men’s 300m, crossing the line in 34.97, making him the ninth Great Dane to break the 35-second mark in school history.

CD Track & Field holding new officials’ certification class

The Capital District Track & Field Officials’ Organization will be holding new officials’ NYS Track, Field & Cross Country certification clinic cases at Colonie High School’s Room 111 starting on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. to train prospective candidates for the 2023 outdoor track and field season.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified official should e-mail [email protected] to register for the clinic. To get additional information and specific updates you can go to https://cdto-ny.com.

HVCC’s Graber, Green earn NJCAA recognition

Hudson Valley women’s basketball freshman Payton Graber and men’s basketball sophomore guard Trevor Green were named NJCAA Basketball Division III National Players of the Week following strong individual performances last week.

Graber, a Schalmont High School graduate, earned her first national player of the week recognition of her collegiate career after she scored 32 points and had 10 steals in an 87-25 win over Corning. Graber scored a game-best 32 points and 10 steals in the team’s only game last week.

Green had a triple-double in the HVCC’s 103-79 win over No. 6 Genesee and a double-double last Saturday in the Vikings’ 83-71 win over No. 8 Corning. In the two games, he averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports, UAlbany, Union College