The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking Mets with Healey, Mantle with Sparks

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk baseball.
Tim Healey of Newsday discusses the recent moves made by the New York Mets.
Barry Sparks, a former colleague of mine at the York (Pa.) Daily Record, comes on to talk about his book, “The Next Mickey Mantle: From Tom Tresh To Bryce Harper.”
“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports