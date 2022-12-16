The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking Mets with Healey, Mantle with Sparks

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk baseball.

Tim Healey of Newsday discusses the recent moves made by the New York Mets.

Barry Sparks, a former colleague of mine at the York (Pa.) Daily Record, comes on to talk about his book, “The Next Mickey Mantle: From Tom Tresh To Bryce Harper.”

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

