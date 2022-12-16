The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking Mets with Healey, Mantle with Sparks

By Ken Schott |
Left: New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander. Right: New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle.

Left: New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander. Right: New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk baseball.

Tim Healey of Newsday discusses the recent moves made by the New York Mets.

Barry Sparks, a former colleague of mine at the York (Pa.) Daily Record, comes on to talk about his book, “The Next Mickey Mantle: From Tom Tresh To Bryce Harper.”

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement