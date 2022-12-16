UAlbany women’s basketball falls to No. 3 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 point,s and No. 3 Ohio State beat UAlbany 82-57 on Friday night.

Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7.

McMahon scored 20 or more points for the third time this season, this time on 10-for-15 shooting. She added seven rebounds.

Taylor Mikesell added 13 points, and Madison Greene had 11 for Ohio State. Rebeka Mikulasikova was held to four points on 2-of-6 shooting. The Buckeyes were once again without Jacy Sheldon, who is out with a lower-leg injury.

Helene Haegerstrand scored 21 points, Freja Werth added 13 and Morgan Haney 10 for UAlbany (6-7). Ellen Hahne, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game, did not play due to an illness.

“I’m so impressed with our team’s composure and focus tonight,” UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen said in a press release. “OSU’s pressure is extremely aggressive. I’m so proud of how we were able to execute in the half-court after facing constant pressure. Unfortunately, we ran out of gas in the third quarter and weren’t able to get the stops we needed and had some costly turnovers.”

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany