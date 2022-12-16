Union women’s hockey loses to Franklin Pierce in overtime

WINCHENDON, Mass. — The Union College women’s hockey team lost its first overtime game of the season Friday when Franklin Pierce scored with 31 seconds left in OT to win the non-conference game 4-3.

The Dutchwomen (8-9-1), who have lost three straight, had been 3-0-1 in their previous four OT games.

Union trailed 3-1 in the third period when it rallied to tie the score. Ashley Adams and Maren Friday scored the goals that helped send the game into the extra session.

The Dutchwomen had a golden opportunity to win it in OT when they got a power play. But they failed to capitalize.

Maddie Suitor scored Union’s first goal, a shorthanded tally in the second period.

The two teams meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday.

