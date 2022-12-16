Winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning (with a video)

ALBANY – Snow is expected to continue falling throughout the overnight hours heading into Saturday, with some parts of the region expected to receive a foot or more of accumulation before the storm clears out Saturday.

Many woke up to a wintery mix Friday that dumped between 2-4 inches of heavy, wet snow after the first Nor-easter of the season moved into the region late Thursday. It had earlier pummeled a large swath of the Midwest.

Milder temperatures overnight led to reduced snow totals, particularly in low-lying areas, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.

Much of the Capital Region is expected to see totals of between 4-8 inches by the time the storm clears out Saturday morning, but 6-12 inches is expected in parts farther north, including the Lake George Saratoga Region, according to the National Weather Service.

Higher accumulations are expected in western parts of the region, including Fulton and Montgomery counties, and western portions of Schenectady County, are expected to see between 12-18 inches of snowfall. Some higher elevations in the area could see up to 2 feet.

“This remains a highly elevation-dependent event with moderate to extreme impacts for areas mainly about 1,000 feet and lower impacts for areas mainly below 1,000 feet,” the National Weather Service said.

Overnight snow totals were the highest south of the Capital Region, where the Hudson Valley saw 8 inches drop overnight. The Capital Region saw 4-6 inches, while the Mohawk Valley saw 2-6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown Schenectady Friday afternoon:



But in portions of Western New York, including the Lake Erie region, lake effect snow is expected to drop up to 2 feet, with accumulations of much as 4 feet possible in the Tug Hill Plateau. The lake effect snow may end up impacting western portions of the Adirondacks heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm led to a number of school closures on Friday, and municipalities throughout the region enacted snow emergencies, including Schenectady, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. Roads remained cleared throughout the day, but travel warnings remained in effect.

A winter storm warning remained in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday for the region as of Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

National Grid reported a few dozen outages in the Albany area Friday, but power was expected to be restored by that afternoon. The utility company said it has increased staff across central and eastern portions of New York in preparation of the storm.

“Our crews are prepared to respond in the event service is disrupted to our customers,” the company said in a message posted to its website. “We recommend keeping flashlights and extra batteries available and charging mobile devices so that you can stay connected in the event of an outage.”

The state’s Department of Transportation deployed 3,450 snowplow operators and supervisors as snow continued to fall.

The Capital Region received four equipment operators, while the Mohawk Valley received eight plow operators, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Jackie Bray, commissioner of the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, urged New Yorkers to take precaution when traveling.

“Pay close attention to your local forecast through the weekend,” she said in a statement. “If you must travel, build out extra travel time to your destination and take all necessary precautions.”

