2022 Las Vegas Bowl, Florida vs. Oregon State: TV, time and Home Field Sports staff picks

In case you missed it, the Home Field Sports crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions.

Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.

Below are the picks from sports betting director Zach Ewing, along with staff writers Jim Derry, Spencer Urquhart and Gabe Henderson for the Las Vegas Bowl, as it appeared in our original 2022-23 College Football Bowl Guide (Part 1).

Beginning with Saturday’s bowls, we will keep you up to date on where we all stand money-wise and records.

NOTE: These predictions were originally based off of lines and spreads as of early afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Caesars Sportsbook.

LAS VEGAS BOWL

Oregon State (9-3) vs. Florida (6-6)

Where: Las Vegas

When/TV: 2:15 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Dec. 13 line/total (for contest): Oregon State -10 (ML -385), Florida ML +300, O/U 52.5

Dec. 17 morning line/total: Oregon State -8.5 (ML -340), Florida ML +250; O/U 53

Zach Ewing: I don’t find this line to be as shockingly high as some — the Beavers are a legitimate top-25 team. I’m a little gun shy given Billy Napier’s track record in bowl games and a double-digit spread, but I’m still eating the chalk. The bet: Oregon State -10 for $11.

Jim Derry: Well, the Beavers have been a bettor’s dream since the middle of October, winning their final six games against the spread. What has happened because of this? Vegas has gone ga-ga over them and overinflated their line. Even with all the Florida players out, I still think they fight hard for Billy Napier and cover. The bet: Florida +10 for $11.

Spencer Urquhart: While Oregon State has played much better than Florida lately and will have the upper hand at quarterback with Anthony Richardson opting out after declaring for the draft, 10 still seems like too many points. I’ll take a chance on Florida to cover and hope their SEC talent wins out. The bet: Florida +10 for $11.

Gabe Henderson: Oregon State has an underrated defense that will help keep a Florida team led by a third-string quarterback in check. The Beavers aren’t much of an offensive juggernaut themselves either, although they’ll probably manage to win. Regardless, this is going to be an ugly game of football between two middle-of-the-road teams. The bet: Under 52.5 for $22.

Categories: Upstate Action