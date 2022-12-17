Briefs: Brown steps away as head coach, GM of Albany Patroons

ALBANY — Former UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Will Brown has stepped away from his position as head coach and general manager of the Albany Patroons ahead of the team’s preparations for the 2023 season, the organization announced Saturday.

Brown, who coached UAlbany to five America East championships over a two-decade run that ended following the 2020-21 season, led the Patroons to an extremely successful campaign in 2022 during his lone season with the franchise. He led the team to a 29-4 record and won The Basketball League Eastern Conference and regional finals before Albany fell in the league championship series. Brown was named the TBL Coach of the Year.

“After careful consideration and speaking with my family I feel the timing is right to step down,” Brown said in a news release. “The Patroons are positioned for success, and have ample time to find a new coach, and continue the process of building a competitive roster for the 2023 season. I will be rooting for the Patroons during the 2023 season and beyond! I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career.”

Alongside the announcement of Brown’s departure, the Patroons also released their full 2023 schedule, which begins with back-to-back home games on March 3-4 against the Lehigh Valley Legends and Syracuse Stallions at the Washington Avenue Armory.

UNION MEN’S LACROSSE STAFF, WEHRUM HONORED

Union College’s men’s lacrosse team was honored myriad ways at the recent Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IMLCA) convention.

Head coach Derek Witheford earned the United State Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III Coach of the Year award. Assistant coach Marcel Godino was honored as the IMLCA Division III Outstanding Assistant Coach of the Year, and former longtime head men’s lacrosse coach Paul Wehrum was inducted into the IMLCA Hall of Fame.

Witheford led Union to the best season in program history in 2022, culminating in its first appearance in the Division III championship game. The Dutchmen finished 18-3.

Joining Union in 2007 as the first full-time coach in program history, Wehrum posted a 138-74 record in his 13 years of leading the program. He led the school to the first five NCAA Tournament appearances in school history. Wehrum also was head coach of Herkimer County Community College for 24 seasons before coming to Union, where he guided it to more than 400 wins and eight NJCAA championships.

THREE SELECTED TO NMOR MEDIA ROLL OF HONOR

Heywood Hale Broun, Bernard Stanley Morgan and Damon Runyon have been selected to the National Museum of Racing’s Joe Hirsch Media Roll of Honor.

Broun was a prolific broadcaster and journalist. Morgan was one of the most prominent and respected photographers of thoroughbred racing in the 20th century. Runyon was one of thoroughbred racing’s most impactful writers. His unique perspective on the people who frequented racetracks evolved into dramatized characters in his fictional works.

BERNARD BARUCH DOWNGRADED

The Bernard Baruch Handicap, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes run annually at Saratoga Race Course, was downgraded from Grade III to listed for 2023 by the American Graded Stakes Committee during its annual evaluation.

Notable past winners of the Bernard Baruch include Wise Dan in 2014, Get Stormy in 2010 and Fourstars Allstar in 1992 and 1995.

Of note to other stakes on the New York circuit, both the Cigar Mile and Woodward were downgraded from Grade I to Grade II.

