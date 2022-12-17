Greenpoint: Easing up on the ‘rules’ of the season

My niece’s kid was ready for Christmas mid-November. A wise 5-year-old, he grilled his mom on why they needed to wait to put up the tree until after Thanksgiving.

“Is it a rule?” he asked, and my niece couldn’t really say that it was.

“I was too tired to think of reasons to wait,” she said, and pulled out the decorations. And it was worth it when her kid turned to her after putting all the animal ornaments on the tree, smiled and said, “Mom, this is the best day of my life.”

This year it seemed like a lot of people started celebrating early after years of interrupted holidays. Last year, a bout of COVID kept kids and partners from coming home; the year before all travel and gatherings were too dangerous; and don’t ask me to remember the year before that.

So sure, I told my niece, there’s no reason to wait. Haven’t we all suffered enough?

We all have family traditions that aren’t exactly rules, and maybe this is the year we break them all.

Every year our youngest gets to pick out the Christmas tree, a tradition that started when we discovered our scrawny tree cut from the woods was causing grave disappointment. But the child grew up, has a job in another state and isn’t home to choose or complain. So we’re going back out to the woods. We have to anyway, because so many people started decorating early this year that most of the places that sell cut trees were sold out mid-month.

Every year I make a wreath from fir branches from the hedgerow, and every year a couple of goats discover it and start nibbling. This year my husband brought home a balsam wreath someone else had made and hung it inside the house, near the front door.

“No goats in here,” he said. We enjoyed the scent for a few days, then hung it outside on a light fixture near the front door, out of reach of even a standing goat.

The thing about the wreath — and the tree, for that matter — is that ultimately it is goat food and, like my little nephew, the goats can’t think of a reason to wait. Over the years I started thinking of all decorations as feed, adding dried oranges, popcorn and cranberries to the wreaths for the birds, and making sure there’s nothing inedible left on the tree when we take it down and feed it to the goats.

I started thinking more about decorating for the birds. We use the hemlock out front or a shepherd’s hook to hang treats — oranges, halved and partially scooped out, and filled back in with a mixture of coconut oil, birdseed and dried fruit – a sort of DIY suet bar in a peel. I’ve hung up apple halves rolled in peanut butter and cracked corn.

Midweek we still didn’t have a tree, but the eldest had come home to help decorate it. Our gingerbread cookie decorating tradition was different this year, with the second kid joining us through the magic of computers.

We walked in the woods and down to the lake for our traditional gathering of pine cones, seedpods and berry branches to festoon the house. And enjoyed evening knitting visits with tea and music near the wood stove.

This year I needed some consult on a secret surprise I was knitting for that wise 5-year-old. My eldest agreed that the design looked wrong and I’d need to start all over, using a thinner gauge of yarn. That means it will take a lot longer to finish. Will it be late?

I don’t know. I mean, what’s late? If the season starts before Thanksgiving, is it so wrong for a gift to arrive after the new year? Is there a rule for that?

Greenpoint appears every other Sunday. Look for it next on Jan. 1. Reach Margaret Hartley at [email protected] or on Twitter @Hartley_Maggie. Opinions expressed in Greenpoint are not necessarily those of the newspaper’s.

