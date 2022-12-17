High schools: Saratoga Springs boys’ basketball beats CBA

Ryan Farr and Andrew Stallmer scored 16 points apiece in leading Saratoga Springs to a 59-47 Suburban Council boys’ basketball win over Guilderland.

Saratoga Springs also got 11 points each from Hutton Snyder and Bryant Savage.

For Guilderland, Jaiden Stutzman scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the second half and Michael Delwiche added 10 points.

In the Foothills Council, Glens Falls beat Schuylerville 68-43 as Kellen Driscoll paced the victory with 18 points. Schuylerville’s Lukas Sherman scored 14 of his game-high 22 points after halftime.

In a non-league matchup, Albany Academy was led by Jack Louridas’ 20 points in a 62-60 win over Blythewood (S.C.). Also for the Cadets, Elijah Godbolt scored 17 points, Bobby Chandler scored 11 and Cyrus Matia scored 10.

Daheem Wilson scored 25 points and Jay Chaplin scored 22 for Watervliet in a 91-54 win over Berne-Knox-Westerlo, which was led by 17 points from Dayne Coates and 12 from AJ Wright.

HUDSON FALLS WINS AT BRACKET BUSTER

In the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster event at Hudson Valley Community College, Hudson Falls’ Peyton Smith put up 31 points to lead the Tigers in a 56-44 win over Shaker. Zacharie Matulu scored 13 points to lead the way for Shaker.

Greenwich posted a 65-33 win over Canajoharie, led by 16 points from Joe Skiff and 11 points from Ryan Ingber. Antonio Fairley finished with 16 points for Canajoharie.

Mechanicville topped Hudson 58-47 behind Jacob Eiseman’s 17 points. Colin Richardson added 14. Jordan Cunningham led Hudson, which made nine 3-pointers, with 15 points. Keith Robinson and Malakay Payton each had 13.

Hoosic Valley was a 64-52 winner over Voorheesville, led by 24 points from Isaiah Eckler and 11 from Logan Riley. Carson Carrow put up a game-high 30 points to lead Voorheesville.

GUILDERLAND BEATS SARATOGA SPRINGS

Destiny Pipino poured in 24 points, leading Guilderland in a 62-52 Suburban Council girls’ basketball victory against Saratoga Springs.

Jessica Helou-Topini added 14 points for the Lady Dutch. Lauren LaFountain scored 15 points to lead three Saratoga Springs players in double figures, with Ella Gennoy adding 12 points and Natasha Chudy scoring 10.

In a non-league contest, Albany’s Shonyae Edmonds put up 27 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the Falcons’ 64-60 win over White Plains. Albany’s Azera Gates added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Waterford-Halfmoon outscored Mekeel Christian Academy 16-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 38-21 win behind 12 points from Carly Cordts, 11 from Piper Morris and 10 from Maddy Atwood. Alanah Barnhill and Sianna Dell led Mekeel Christian, scoring six points each.

BH-BL WRESTLERS THRIVE

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake boys’ wrestling had four individual champions crowned en route to a second-place team finish behind Carthage at the Thomas Chickanis Memorial Tournament, hosted by Hudson Falls.

Burnt Hills had the champions at four successive weight classes with Liam Carlin at 138, Gabriel Goss at 145, Colin Carlin at 152 and Thomas Pawlinga at 160.

Queensbury captured the championship at the Lewis Johnson Duals, hosted by Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk. The Spartans beat the hosts 63-12 in the final. Queensbury had finished second behind Shaker in its round-robin pool, but Ravena — the runner-up to Brewster in its pool — upset the Blue Bison 35-33 in the semifinals. Shaker took third place, beating Brewster 42-32.

LA SALLE BEATS CBA

Chase Rose scored twice to lead La Salle to a 5-3 win over CBA in CDHSHL action. Zach Boucher added a goal and an assist, while Carter Irving made 24 saves.

In non-league action, Klaidi Gjini had a hat trick to lead the Storm to a 10-2 win over Northeastern Clinton. Perry Lotano and Robbie Stubbs each added two goals.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports