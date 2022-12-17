Niskayuna receives state funding to upgrade four town parks

NISKAYUNA — Four Niskayuna parks are slated for upgrades in 2023 after the town received $250,000 in state grant funding for park renovations.

The town board accepted $250,000 in State and Municipal Facilities Grant Program (SAM) money during its meeting on Dec. 13.

The funds, which were secured by Assemblymember Phil Steck, will allow the town to conduct infrastructure upgrades in the coming year.

The improvements include the addition of a new pavilion, a play structure and added parking spaces at River Road Park at a cost of $150,000.

Upgrades to the trail system at Fieldstone Park at a cost of $50,000 are also planned as well as expanded parking at Avon Crest Park for $25,000 and a new deck at Lions Park at a cost of $25,000.

The town received a separate round of $250,000 in state funding earlier this year that allowed Niskayuna to install tennis and pickleball courts at Avon Crest Park, as well as upgrades to Blatnick Park.

“It’s a reimbursable grant, so the town will spend the funds and then when the projects are completed, we submit the documents to be reimbursed by DASNY (Dormitory Authority of the State of New York),” Niskayuna Town Supervisor Jamie Puccioni said of the latest round of grant funding. “So it’s very similar to the grant we received earlier this year.”

The supervisor said that the town hopes to complete the slate of newly funded projects in 2023.

“That’s the goal,” Puccioni said following the Dec. 13 meeting. “We got those projects completed very quickly in 2022. The goal is to get the grant funds and identify the projects and we push to get them done in the spring, summer and through the winter.”

Puccioni said that when she took over the supervisor’s seat in January, she toured the town’s parks alongside Councilmember Bill McPartlon, Highway Superintendent Ray Smith and Chair of Community Programs Laurie Peretti in order to conduct an inventory of needed park improvements.

The first wave of park projects were all completed in 2022.

“We’re working really hard to maximize those dollars and make many improvements throughout the town to address all of our community members’ needs, all the way from our children to our seniors,” Puccioni said.

Steck Chief of Staff Thad Rutherford said the assemblymember’s office reached out to the town after Steck secured the grant funding through the New York Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee.

“We are afforded these SAM grants occasionally on an annual basis and we try to send them out proportionally within our assembly district,” Rutherford said. “The supervisor (Puccioni) and our office talk occasionally on matters like this. We said, ‘Listen, we have this money. Here are the guidelines and please stay within that.’”

