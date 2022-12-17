Rochester rallies past Albany FireWolves in NLL action

ALBANY – Rochester put on a second-half rally to edge the Albany FireWolves 14-13 Saturday in an NLL game at MVP Arena. The Knighthawks outscored Albany 9-5 in the second half.

UAlbany graduate Connor Fields led the Knighthawks (3-0) with four goals and four assists. Ryan Smith added three goals, while Curtis Knight totaled two goals and five assists.

For the second consecutive game, goalie Doug Jamieson was the story for Albany (1-1). After making 44 saves in the team’s win over Buffalo, he made 50 saves against Rochester.

Offensively, Justin Scott led Albany with three goals and one assist. Jerome Thompson tallied three goals, with Connor Kelly adding a goal and three assists.

Rochester 2 3 6 3 – 14

Albany 4 4 3 2 – 13

Rochester scoring: Fields 4-4, Smith 3-0, Knight 2-5, Cattoni 2-2, Evans 1-3, Gilray 1-3, Hoggarth 1-2, Hasen 0-3, Bennett 0-1, Rees 0-1, Halls 0-1, Coates 0-1. Albany scoring: Scott 3-1, Thompson 3-0, Kelly 1-3, Thomson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Kitchen 1-1, LaFontaine 1-1, Watkinson 1-0, Forster 1-0, Piatelli 0-2, Kaschalk 0-2, Downing 0-1. Goalies: Rochester, Hartley, (41 shots-28 saves). Albany, Jamieson (64-50).

Categories: Sports, Sports