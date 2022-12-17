Rotterdam adopts comprehensive plan

ROTTERDAM — Following years of work, Rotterdam finally has an updated comprehensive plan.

The updated plan was formally adopted by the Town Board this past week, capping off a yearslong process that began back in 2019, but was slowed due to the emergence of the pandemic in early 2020, which forced stakeholder meetings to shift virtually.

A special committee tasked with drafting the updated plan managed to push through, collection input that shaped the plan through a series of meetings and written comments. The finished product marks the first time the town’s comprehensive plan has been updated since 2001.

But what exactly is a comprehensive plan? And more importantly: what’s in it?

A comprehensive plan is essentially a roadmap for the next two decades that lays out a long-term vision for the town and sets goals on a variety of topics. The plan will help lawmakers advance the town moving forward.

In Rotterdam’s case, the plan calls for preserving natural resources, bolstering multi-modal forms of transportation along mixed-use corridors and identifies areas of potential economic growth.

Broken into five sections, the plan identifies visions and goals, provides recommendations and identifies an implementation strategy moving forward.

The plan calls for establishing an oversight committee to review the plan every five years, and work to identify areas of future development, while extending public utilities that will allow the town to grow while maintaining balance the cost of new development and increased services.

“An active implementation process will be necessary for the plan to have a lasting impact,” the plan reads. “Working with a range of public, private and nonprofit implementation partners, the community can accomplish the recommended actions and continue striving toward its vision.”

The plan identifies a number of mixed-use corridors to build out commercial retail establishments and higher density residential opportunities. The corridors include areas along Burdeck Street; routes 7 and 146; and Guilderland and Altamont avenues.

“These areas should include a consistent design and streetscape while promoting multi-modal transportation options and connections to neighborhoods,” the plan reads.

The plan calls for developing a mixture of land uses throughout the corridors that include housing, retail, office space, commercial services and civic uses that are “safe, comfortable and attractive to pedestrians.”

Also included are recommendations to encourage pedestrian and bicycle travel and provide walking connections to residential areas throughout the identified corridors. Public transportation should also be encouraged along with compact, high-density development to minimize the need for surface parking.

A second area of development identified in the plan is the Hamlet Center Mixed-Use area, which focuses on the Rotterdam Junction portion of town and the revitalization of the Main Street corridor by promoting small-scale mixed-use development.

“Over time, the hamlet has experienced significant economic and environmental challenges that have resulted in the need for development and redevelopment of vacant and underutilized buildings and properties, a need for streetscape improvements and facade improvements to commercial and residential structures,” the plan reads.

Recommendations for the area include developing a feasibility study to extend sewer infrastructure into Rotterdam Junction and exploring opportunities to reuse existing housing stock for small-scale commercial and retail use.

Plans also call for working with regulatory partners to evaluate regulations associated with the Great Flats Aquifer in order to create modifications that would encourage future development while protecting the resource.

Also recommended are enhancements to access points to the town, establishing a housing program to update and improve existing homes and developing a parks plan to identify new recreational opportunities in town.

Expanding the use of green infrastructure to mitigate stormwater runoff and updating buildings codes to reflect energy-efficient standards are also recommended as part of the plan. The town should also update its website, consider legislation for permitting and regulation short-term rentals should also be done moving forward, according to the plan.

