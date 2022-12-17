The St. Clare’s pension crisis – a timeline

A brief history of the St. Clare’s pension issue, from The Daily Gazette archives:
- The pension plan was established in 1959 and terminated in February 2019, eliminating all or some of the benefits for a little more than 1,100 former St. Clare’s employees who had given 10 to 50 years of service. It will take an estimated $55 million to make them whole.
- Named as defendants in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit filed in May are the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany; Bishop Edward Scharfenberger; his predecessor, Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard; The Very Rev. David LeFort, vicar general; the St. Clare’s Corporation, successor entity to the hospital that merged in 2008 into what is now Ellis Medicine; and Joseph Pofit, long involved in management of the corporation and pension plan trust.
- The defendants are alleged to have violated their fiduciary and legal obligations under state law.
The lawsuit offers numerous factors in its assertion that the diocese is responsible for the pension fund. It states and alleges:
- St. Clare’s Hospital, later known as St. Clare’s Corporation, was and is controlled by the diocese.
- The sitting bishop has authority to control the board of the corporation as an automatic member and its honorary chairman; has authority to name the chairman and a majority of the members; and has veto power over selection of all directors.
- Hubbard and Scharfenberger appointed directors who by their own admission were incompetent to govern the affairs of the corporation and unable or unwilling to undertake their fiduciary responsibilities; often skipped meetings; and did not act in the best interest of the corporation when it conflicted with the diocese.
- The corporation’s office was at the diocese headquarters in Albany.
- Hubbard, bishop from 1977 to 2014, was a member of the corporation board the whole time and its self-appointed chairman from 1999 to 2008.
- Scharfenberger has been honorary chairman and a board member from 2014 to present.
- Pofit was a board member and officer of the corporation from 2008 to present as well as a de facto employee of the diocese — he was paid by Catholic Charities for his time, even though Catholic Charities had no involvement with the corporation and its governance. He worked under the direction and control of the two bishops.
- LeFort as vicar general of the diocese has responsibility on behalf of the diocese to support, maintain and cooperate with the corporation. He acted as Scharfenberger’s legal representative.
- The corporation’s organizational chart refers to its board as subordinate to the diocese.
- The diocese through its officers or trustees controlled the corporation board, as provided in the bylaws established by the diocese in 1945.
- The diocese is vicariously liable for breaches of fiduciary duty by the bishops, LeFort and Pofit.
- When the corporation and diocese sought a religious exemption from federal pension regulations, they represented to the federal government that hospital employees were diocese employees and that the diocese controlled the hospital.
- Scharfenberger personally approved termination of the pension plan and the petition filing for dissolution; he, LeFort, Pofit and other board members all signed it.
The lawsuit paints a timeline of the actions that cost the pensioners the late-life financial security they’d been promised — and been banking on. It states and alleges:
- On Jan. 29, 1992, the IRS granted the diocese’s and corporation’s request to declare the St. Clare’s pension plan a church plan, which made it exempt from the Employment Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and not required to buy insurance through the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.
- The pension debacle was the direct result of the corporation and diocese not complying with state laws that they were subject to once they were removed from federal regulations.
- The Corporation and its directors took no steps to obtain other pension insurance coverage.
- Hubbard and Scharfenberger didn’t appoint a single person with expertise and experience to provide oversight of the pension plan and its funding agents, particularly after the hospital closed and the only business of the board was administration of its pension plan. Instead, they appointed certain individuals who had an overriding duty of obedience to the bishop and diocese but no relevant knowledge, skill or competence.
- Actuarial consultants advised the corporation how much it needed to contribute to the pension fund each year but the corporation made smaller contributions or no contribution at all every year from 2001 to 2017. Nonetheless, in its annual IRS Form 990 filings, it reported making full actuarially calculated contribution amounts for each of those years.
- From 1999 to 2006, the plan went from being fully funded to underfunded by $43 million
- The board, led by Hubbard, increased retirement ages and eliminated early retirement options in 2006 and 2007, both moves prohibited under state law.
- The corporation board asked Hubbard in 2007 to consider combining the pension plan with other diocesan pension plans but he declined, saying a review found it not feasible. No evidence of any such review was found by the attorney general’s staff.
- Scharfenberger much later refused a similar request, and refused a request to provide financial assistance to the pension plan.
- The corporation sought a $28.5 million state bailout of its pension fund in 2007, though two plan actuaries had said that amount was inadequate.
- Having received $28.5 million from the state in 2008, the corporation failed to take steps to cover the remaining deficit.
- After the hospital was defunct, in June 2008, Hubbard disbanded the board, usurped all authority and made himself sole director of the corporation, then appointed Pofit to wind up the affairs of the hospital. Hubbard breached his fiduciary responsibility to monitor and administer the pension plan during the financial crisis that set in soon afterward; as a result the plan lost millions from May 2008 to August 2009.
- Hubbard reconstituted the corporation board in 2009, appointed Pofit its president and maintained control over Pofit at all times.
- On Jan. 1, 2011, the corporation board created the St. Clare’s Retirement Income Plan Trust to manage the pension fund’s assets and made every sitting corporation board member (aside from Hubbard) its board of trustees.
- Not one of the trustees had pension experience or expertise. They held no meetings and conducted no business from 2011 to sometime in 2017, and left management of the plan trust entirely to the corporation board.
- The corporation board in 2017 unanimously voted to rejoin ERISA and purchase PBGC coverage, but Scharfenberger instructed it to reverse its vote. The board did so unanimously.
- At that point, faced with loss of liability insurance for themselves individually, the board unanimously voted to terminate the pension plan and dissolve the corporation. Scharfenberger, LeFort and Pofit made this decision based on their own interests, not the fiduciary obligations they owed to the corporation.
