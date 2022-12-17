The St. Clare’s pension crisis – a timeline

A brief history of the St. Clare’s pension issue, from The Daily Gazette archives:

The defendants are alleged to have violated their fiduciary and legal obligations under state law.

Named as defendants in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit filed in May are the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany; Bishop Edward Scharfenberger; his predecessor, Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard; The Very Rev. David LeFort, vicar general; the St. Clare’s Corporation, successor entity to the hospital that merged in 2008 into what is now Ellis Medicine; and Joseph Pofit, long involved in management of the corporation and pension plan trust.

The pension plan was established in 1959 and terminated in February 2019, eliminating all or some of the benefits for a little more than 1,100 former St. Clare’s employees who had given 10 to 50 years of service. It will take an estimated $55 million to make them whole.

The lawsuit offers numerous factors in its assertion that the diocese is responsible for the pension fund. It states and alleges:

St. Clare’s Hospital, later known as St. Clare’s Corporation, was and is controlled by the diocese.

The sitting bishop has authority to control the board of the corporation as an automatic member and its honorary chairman; has authority to name the chairman and a majority of the members; and has veto power over selection of all directors.

Hubbard and Scharfenberger appointed directors who by their own admission were incompetent to govern the affairs of the corporation and unable or unwilling to undertake their fiduciary responsibilities; often skipped meetings; and did not act in the best interest of the corporation when it conflicted with the diocese.

The corporation’s office was at the diocese headquarters in Albany.

Hubbard, bishop from 1977 to 2014, was a member of the corporation board the whole time and its self-appointed chairman from 1999 to 2008.

Scharfenberger has been honorary chairman and a board member from 2014 to present.

Pofit was a board member and officer of the corporation from 2008 to present as well as a de facto employee of the diocese — he was paid by Catholic Charities for his time, even though Catholic Charities had no involvement with the corporation and its governance. He worked under the direction and control of the two bishops.

LeFort as vicar general of the diocese has responsibility on behalf of the diocese to support, maintain and cooperate with the corporation. He acted as Scharfenberger’s legal representative.

The corporation’s organizational chart refers to its board as subordinate to the diocese.

The diocese through its officers or trustees controlled the corporation board, as provided in the bylaws established by the diocese in 1945.

The diocese is vicariously liable for breaches of fiduciary duty by the bishops, LeFort and Pofit.

When the corporation and diocese sought a religious exemption from federal pension regulations, they represented to the federal government that hospital employees were diocese employees and that the diocese controlled the hospital.