Troy awarded $9.7M in DRI funding for 11 projects

TROY – The City of Troy was awarded $9.7 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding for 11 projects designed to enhance the city’s arts and cultural sense, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand community services.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the 11 projects for the city Wednesday

“Investing in vibrant downtowns allows communities to thrive, and our Downtown Revitalization Initiative in Troy will connect our local partners with the resources they need to succeed,” Hochul said in a statement. “This funding will not only improve the quality of life for those who live and work in Troy, but also ensure this community remains a gem in the Capital Region for decades to come.”

The Riverwalk DRI District in Troy where the projects are located, includes a number of the city’s arts, cultural and entertainment assets.

The projects funded through the DRI award are: a $500,000 award for restoration of the American Theatre into a multi-use arts venue, a $380,000 award for improving visitor experience at the Historic Hart Cluett Museum, a $625,000 award for for expanding Troy Public Library’s Year-Round Capacity, a $270,000 award for connecting downtown through murals and public art, a $3,000,000 award for extending the Marina North Riverwalk, a $1,000,000 ward for transforming the Congress Street Gateway into Downtown Troy, a $363,000 award for implementing the City’s plan for downtown branding and activation media, a $200,000 award for restoring the Historic Cannon Building, a $1.6 million award for the first phase of the Taylor Apartments Redevelopment, a $262,000 award for creating a new outdoor area for community events at 2350 Fifth Ave., a $1.5 million award for constructing a net-zero greenhouse facility,

“This is terrific news for the City of Troy, and it is a great accomplishment for all of those involved in the process,” City of Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said in a statement. “These DRI funds are an investment not only in our businesses, but they are also a commitment in affordable housing, strengthening connections between our neighborhoods, waterfront connectivity, and in workforce development.”

Madden looks forward to the launch of the projects in 2023, he explained. He also expressed gratitude to Hochul, and everyone who submitted applications and served on the DRI steering committee.

The State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program began in 2016 as a way to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in the 10 regions of the state. DRI has awarded $700 million to 59 communities throughout the state since its inception.

