UAlbany post players Beagle, Ketner a key for Great Danes’ success

Everything looks and feels better following a win, but one thing that has been steadily improving for the UAlbany men’s basketball team is its post play.

It’s a significant area for the Great Danes because while they have some forwards and guards go in there every so often, there are really only two players – freshman Jonathan Beagle and sophomore Tairi Ketner – who make the paint their primary residence on the court.

Beagle, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound starter, is second on the team in scoring with 11 points per game and first on the team in rebounds with 7.5 per game. Ketner, a 6-7, 260-pound reserve, averages 4.9 points and 3 rebounds per game, but is coming off a game where he tied his season high of nine points to go along with five rebounds in Wednesday’s 76-59 win over Long Island University.

On Friday, coach Dwayne Killings said establishing the duo’s paint presence must be a priority.

“We have to demand that, both from them and ourselves, to make sure we get the ball to them,” Killings said. “And I think it’s been more of an emphasis.”

Killings acknowledged that Beagle, who had his most complete game Wednesday, has had to juggle different thoughts about his role on the team.

“He’s a freshman, he’s trying to figure it out,” Killings said. “I say, ‘You can’t duck in and post up enough.’ That’s been a challenge to him, and I think he feels more comfortable. It’s hard for freshmen that are as talented as him – they’re trying to fit in, and sometimes we need them to stand out. I think he’s more comfortable doing that.”

Ketner’s performance in Wednesday’s win was especially strong, as he could have had a season high in points had two shots not rolled around the rim a combined several times before staying out. Killings acknowledged that Ketner – ‘Huss’ as he is known – is a fan favorite and that many root for him, including a coaching staff that wants to see more consistency from him.

“Huss Ketner, he had a couple really good days, [we’re] trying to push him to have [more] quality consistent days, pick up where he left off the last game,” Killings said.

Beagle noticed what Ketner achieved when he periodically substituted for him Wednesday.

“Huss has been great all year,” Beagle said. “If you look at the minutes he’s been getting and the numbers he’s producing, it’s crazy. He’s been playing really well, and he had a lot of plays today he should have scored on, [but] it didn’t get in his head, and I’m proud of him.”

“I just need to keep trusting my mechanics, keep trusting my process, keep going with my routine,” Ketner said. “Even at times when things aren’t falling, I got teammates to pick me up, just call me out when I’m not playing to my fullest, I’ve been doing my part, especially more so for the team because that’s what they need from me.”

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany