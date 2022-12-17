Union women’s ice hockey tops Franklin Pierce, reaches .500 overall

WINCHENDON, Mass. – A strong first period led the Union College women’s ice hockey team to a 3-1 non-conference win over Franklin Pierce on Saturday and an overall .500 record.

Celeste Beaudoin got the scoring started for the Dutchwomen (9-9-1) with a goal 2:57 into the game on an assist from Stephanie Bourque. Riley Walsh notched her 10th goal of the season at 11:54, on assists from Maren Friday and Beaudoin.

Franklin Pierce cut the gap to 2-1 at 14:01 on Avery Farrell’s power-play goal, but Union sealed the win with the only score of the second period, as Meredith Killian scored her second of the season on assists from Amanda Quan and Ashley Adams at 16:15.

Sophie Matsoukas made 25 saves for the victory.

Union successfully killed eight of nine penalties.

The nine wins match the most in Union’s Division I history.

Union 2 1 0 – 3

Franklin Pierce 1 0 0 – 1

First period – 1, Union, Beaudoin 4 (Bourque), 2:57; 2, Union, Walsh 10 (Friday, Beaudoin), 11:54; 3, Franklin Pierce, Farrell 8 (Kison, Ross), 14:01 (pp). Penalties – Rich, FP (cross checking), 2:57; Walsh, U (tripping), 4:01; Merlo, U (tripping), 4:45; Friday, U (hooking), 8:15; Rich, FP (cross checking), 9:29; Quan, U (tripping), 13:18; Beaudoin, U (body checking), 16:20.

Second period – 4, Union, Killian 2 (Quan, Adams), 16:15. Penalties – Quan, U (cross checking), 5:37; Hebert, U (interference), 6:31; Ruiz, FP (roughing), 15:19; Suitor, U (roughing), 15:19; Prive, FP (interference), 16:43.

Third period – None. Penalties – Walsh, U (tripping), 2:48; Schuck, FP (tripping), 5:02; Walsh, U (cross checking), 8:01.

Shots on goal – Union 9-11-7–27, Franklin Pierce 10-9-7–26.

Power play opportunities – Union 0 of 4; Franklin Pierce 1 of 9.

Goalies – Union, Matsoukas (26 shots-25 saves). Franklin Pierce, Hertl (27-24).

A – 45.

Referees – Mark Riley, John Collins. Linesmen – Cameron Carlson, Alex Clark.

