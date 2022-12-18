Community rallies around family of five after fire

PALATINE — In the days since a family of five lost everything in a fire at their Palatine home, the community has rallied around them to help get them back on their feet.

“They’re all so overwhelmed and so grateful and thankful for all the support they have received,” said Kristy Downes, a family friend, on Friday.

Matt Sweeney and Kimberly Cortese were home with their three kids when the fire broke out last Sunday around 5:38 p.m.

The family was able to get out safely with their pets before the fire destroyed their home at 389 Dillenbeck Road.

There was heavy smoke coming from beneath the structure when Canajoharie Fire Chief Frank Nestle first arrived at the trailer home featuring multiple additions with overlapping roofs.

Flames shot out from underneath the home as fire trucks reached the property. The fire quickly spread from one end of the home to the other before breaching the living quarters.

“Trailers are always fast moving, when they put additions on with roofs on top of roofs, it creates a giant fire load,” Nestle said.

Firefighters were forced to retreat from attacking the fire inside the home within just five minutes due to the intensity of the flames.

“We had two personnel fall through the floor of the structure, but no injuries,” Nestle said.

The structure ultimately had to be pulled apart with support from the Montgomery County Department of Public Works before the blaze could be extinguished.

The cause of the fire was accidental, according to Nestle. He declined to be more specific citing the ongoing review by the agency insuring the property.

Only a motorcycle helmet survived the fire. All of the family’s belongings were destroyed. They have been staying with relatives in the days since.

“They’ve been doing better each day, but it’s still unimaginable,” Downes said. “They took a few days to just be together as a family.”

Community members quickly stepped up collecting donations of clothing and other basics for the family. Over 100 locals reached out in just three days asking how they could aid their neighbors, said Downes, who has been helping coordinate the contributions.

“It’s amazing how the community pulls together in situations like this,” Downes said. “It’s been overwhelming the amount of support they’ve been receiving.”

The family is active in the community and many locals know Sweeney from coaching youth sports.

“He’s been a big impact on a lot of families in the community,” Downes said.

Now locals are doing their part to have an impact on the family during an unprecedented time.

Multiple churches, organizations and residents have been collecting and donating goods to support the family’s everyday needs.

Toys and gifts have been among the contributions to lift their spirits as the holiday fast approaches. Downes said these items will be wrapped and dropped off in time to be opened on Christmas morning.

A GoFundMe to support the family as they look ahead had already raised $4,770 out of an $8,000 goal as of Friday.

“They are so grateful to everyone helping them in even small ways just thinking about them,” Downes said.

Anyone interested in contributing can visit https://gofund.me/30eca2fa, or contact Kristy Downes via Facebook.

Reach Ashley Onyon at [email protected] or @AshleyOnyon on Twitter.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie