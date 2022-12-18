Duanesburg boys’ basketball improves to 7-0 with win over Maple Hill

Jeffrey Mulhern scored 20 points to lead the Duanesburg boys’ basketball team to a 64-32 victory over Maple Hill in the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster series at Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday.

Peyton Fall added 10 points for the Eagles, who improved to 7-0.

Also at the Coaches vs. Cancer, Glens Falls defeated Cohoes 74-42 as Alex Cygan scored 15 points for Glens Falls.

The Amsterdam girls’ basketball team almost came back despite trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, but fell short to New Dorp 49-48 at the Hoops4Hearts Showcase.

Felise Fowler scored 15 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, for Amsterdam.

