New Tales of Old Dorp: New owner of Jay Street building discovers long-forgotten basement clubhouse

You never know what is under your feet when walking around Schenectady. The remains of material goods left by Mahicans, Mohawks, Dutch and English settlers could be underfoot at any time. Of course, more recent discoveries can be just as fascinating.

I received an email on Nov. 7 from a young man named Daniel Garroway who recently purchased the office building at 34 Jay St., diagonally across from Schenectady City Hall. He invited me to examine an underground bar in the building that he believed dated to Prohibition.

I, of course, jumped at the chance to check it out. Investigating such finds is one my favorite aspects of being city historian.

Larry Hart, one of my predecessors as city historian, noted in a column about Prohibition that “There was a place on Jay Street, not far from the old city hall, known as the Altroon Club and it managed to survive all 14 years of Prohibition.” Was Mr. Garroway’s speakeasy the Altroon Club?

I immediately called Bill Buell, the county historian, and my occasional partner in crime. The three of us arranged a date and time to tour the speakeasy.

Entering the club at 34 Jay St. had an illicit feeling. We went through the locked door and down the cramped stairway into the basement. When the lights came on, we emerged into a short hallway decorated with multicolored subway tile fused to the walls in a random pattern. From there, down two stairs into a small antechamber, and then, finally, into the underground club.

Shocked is a good word to describe my reaction. The first thing I noticed were the walls, embedded with fist-size or larger river rock, mortared into place.

Next, my attention was drawn to the benches attached to the wall about two feet off the ground. These were embellished with nearly flush terrazzo artwork, crafted long before laser leveling. Finally, the bar itself, again covered in river rock.

I learned from Mr. Garroway that the room was designed by Dr. Angelo DiDonna, who along with his mother, Mary Ella DiDonna, bought the building in the 1930s. He brought two masons over from Italy, who handcrafted the barroom.

In addition to the rock walls and terrazzo bench, a few other artistic flourishes enlivened the room. Above the fireplace, the masons embedded a mosaic Caduceus, the traditional symbol of the fraternity of doctors, represented by a staff with two entwined snakes and two wings above. Below this on the top of the fireplace were the letters A and D, the doctor’s initials. The top of the bar also reflected artistic flair. A mosaic red cross, again, symbolizing the medical profession held the center position, flanked by two chess boards.

Mr. Garroway exposed a few secret cubby holes throughout the room, hidden behind sliding panels. He then took us into another room, dubbed the Tunnel, where it was rumored Angelo kept his safe. From the tunnel we stepped into a kitchen. Old, yet working appliances, such as a 1954 Philco refrigerator, maintained the allure of the speakeasy out of time.

So how old was this place? Was it a Prohibition-era speakeasy? Further research was required.

Dr. Angelo DiDonna

Angelo DiDonnna was born in Schenectady in 1907. The Schenectady Directory from 1935 lists him as a student. The following year, after graduating from Albany Medical College, he is listed as a physician with an office at 34 Jay Street. This news made clear the underground bar was not a prohibition speakeasy, as the 18th amendment was repealed in 1933.

To answer the outstanding questions, I got in touch with Ron DiDonna, a grandson of Dr. DiDonna. He explained that the bar was constructed in the early 1940s as a clubhouse and was often used for gatherings with family and friends. Mr. DiDonna spoke fondly of holiday dinners and other celebrations held there in his youth. He also noted that the mayor and police chief were frequent visitors in the 1940s and 1950s. As to the question of the Altroon Club, he never heard of it being referred to as such.

Legal Troubles

According to Ron DiDonna, Angelo developed a substance abuse problem while in the army during World War II. He became addicted to speed, which was given to him by the military corps so he could work long hours on patients. After his recovery, he remained compassionate to other addicts, understanding their disease. It would be decades before the rest of the medical profession reached the same conclusion. On occasion, he would provide them with drugs to help mitigate their problems.

This compassionate support led Dr. DiDonna into legal trouble in the 1950s. He was arrested on March 10, 1954, when he provided “a package of dope” to George Lockwood. Lockwood was an addict who was working undercover with the state narcotics control board. The sale occurred on Feb. 6, and it later came to light that the package contained 3 codeine tablets.

Dr. DiDonna was indicted by a grand jury in April 1954, on 14 counts, including illegal sale of narcotics, and possession of and failure to label narcotics. It took two years before his case went to trial.

After 14 delays, Dr. DiDonna was brought into the court of Justice James Gibson. Although some of the original 14 charges were dismissed, Dr. DiDonna was found guilty of those that remained. He was fined $400 for his criminal activity.

A more punishing blow occurred on Jan. 18, 1856, when state medical board revoked Dr. DiDonna’s license to practice medicine. According to Ron DiDonna, this broke his grandfather’s heart, as providing medical care to his patients was the most important thing in his life. He died just a few years later in 1962 at just 55 years of age.

Life at 34 Jay Street

Ron, who lived at 34 Jay in his youth and later owned the building beginning in the 1960s, shed some light on the room and the artistic work of the two masons. Both men, as well as Dr. DiDonna, were colorblind, hence the strangely patterned subway tile in the basement entrance. They thought all the tiles were gray. The clubhouse stayed comfortable all year long as the heat pipes for the offices above all ran through the walls and ceilings of the room.

In his time as the building owner, the character of the building changed. It transformed from apartments into an office complex. Even after selling the building, Ron stayed on as a caretaker.

The various new owners would use the bar as a clubhouse. One of his favorite tenants were the Confusion Athletic Club, a group of young athletes who partied in the basement establishment.

Other tenants included the military, with all four branches maintaining recruiting offices there in the 1960s.

Daniel Garroway has no plans to change the clubhouse, which he uses as his office. “I plan to preserve the room as it is one of the older bars remaining in Schenectady. The mosaics and masonry work would be very hard to replicate today.”

Closing Thoughts

I absolutely love being the City Historian of Schenectady, as I have the honor of researching the city’s history and get to talk and write about it. I also love the detective aspects of the job, sleuthing, researching, and uncovering the truth behind the city’s mysteries.

Unfortunately, sometimes the detective aspects of the job ruin a good story or dispel longheld family mythologies. I do not relish finding that a “speakeasy” is simply a family clubhouse, or that “Uncle Jim” who everyone believed owned a grocery store on State Street in the 1920s was just a clerk there.

Yet, the clubhouse at 34 Jay remains important beyond the speakeasy myth. The 80-year-old artistry within that remains in fantastic condition is a testament to the good doctor who did his best to help his patients, and the owners who followed who maintained this unique room. I am also very happy that Mr. Garroway has the foresight to understand the historic and artistic value of the place.

Mr. Garroway will be choosy about who gets to see the clubhouse, stating that visitors will be allowed in by invitation only. Only half of the office space at 34 Jay is currently filled. I’m confident Mr. Garroway would allow new tenants to visit the “speakeasy,” if you are looking for rental space.

