Saratoga Springs bicyclist, 64, struck and killed in crash with truck

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was fatally struck by a truck while cycling on West Avenue Friday evening, police said.

Police identified the bicyclist killed as Calvin Gong, 64, of Saratoga Springs. First responders took him to Albany Medical Center, where he died after arrival, police said.

Gong was struck while on West Avenue in the area of Grand Avenue at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Arriving emergency responders found Gong unresponsive. The Saratoga Springs Fire Department sent Calvin Gong to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after arrival, police said.

Police concluded Gong was struck by the truck in the southbound lane of West Avenue. The driver of the truck remained on the scene throughout the incident, according to police. The driver was interviewed and released from the scene without charges, police said.

“I wasn’t at the scene so I couldn’t tell you specifics, but West Ave. is a lit street, there are streetlights on it and it happened in front of one of the apartment complexes,” said Saratoga Springs police spokesperson Paul Veitch.

The investigation remained ongoing, police said.

