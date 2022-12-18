UAlbany men’s basketball opens road trip with loss to Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO — UAlbany kept things pretty close throughout Sunday’s non-conference men’s basketball matchup with Loyola Chicago. Just, not close enough.

For the final 29 minutes and 44 seconds at Gentile Arena, UAlbany never trailed by more than 12 points. But, aside from a brief surge midway through the second half that made it a four-point game, the Great Danes never made enough of a push to put a serious scare into the Ramblers, who kept UAlbany at arm’s length en route to a 68-56 win.

“We got into a little bit of a hole,” UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings said, “but I thought we showed a lot of character. We got ourselves back into the game … we just couldn’t get over the top.”

UAlbany (4-9 overall) had its best chance to turn the tide when Sarju Patel put up five points in 23 seconds — a pair of free throws, followed by a 3-pointer off a dribble handoff from Da’Kquan Davis — cut the Loyola Chicago (6-5 overall) advantage to 46-42 with 11:22 left in the second half.

But, the Ramblers’ Marquise Kennedy responded with five straight points of his own to push the lead back to nine, and UAlbany never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

“We always felt like we could make a run,” UAlbany guard Malik Edmead said. “We had a couple runs, unfortunately it didn’t execute for us [to turn into] a win, but we definitely learned a lot from this game.”

Loyola Chicago dominated the game on the interior, led by forward Philip Alston with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Ben Schweiger added 15 points, Kennedy scored 13 and Braden Norris scored 12, though the Great Danes hassled the Loyola Chicago point guard into six turnovers.

The Ramblers forged their biggest advantage on the glass, with a 38-28 rebounding edge.

“They executed really well,” UAlbany freshman forward Jonathan Beagle said. “We knew coming into the game that they were going to execute really well.”

With Loyola Chicago’s defense making life difficult on UAlbany’s leading scorer Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who managed just six points on 2 of 6 shooting, Edmead stepped up to lead the way. The speedy junior guard finished with a team-high 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

“I just attack,” Edmead said. “I’m told to be aggressive, and just to get in the paint and make plays. Whatever option was open, I just made the best option for me. I had 16 points today, I had a good game, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t come up with a win.”

“He believes in himself. He’ll tell you that quickly,” Killings said. “He’s got this internal belief that nobody can guard him, and that nobody can get by him.”

Beagle added 13 points and Patel scored 11, but the Great Danes shot just 35.2% from the field and were 5 of 18 from 3-point range.

UAlbany will wrap up its two-game swing in the Chicago area on Tuesday in DeKalb, Illinois with a 2 p.m. matchup against Northern Illinois.

