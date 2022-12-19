Duanesburg man endangered Schenectady officers, police say; Accused of intentionally driving at police

SCHENECTADY – A Duanesburg man has been accused recently of driving directly at city police officers conducting an investigation, police said.

William C. Smith, 21, of Duanesburg, was arrested early in the morning of Dec. 11 and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony.

Smith is accused of intentionally driving his car in the direction of officers in the area of Jay and Franklin streets downtown just after 2 a.m. that morning. The officers had their emergency lights activated, according to police allegations filed in court.

The incident began as officers responded to a physical fight outside on Jay Street, near Franklin, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Macherone said.

Officers arrived and separated two individuals. As the officers addressed those two people, a car operated by Smith drove at a high rate of speed, the wrong way on Jay Street, directly at officers, Macherone said.

The vehicle turned at the last moment, Macherone said.

Police got the driver’s license plate number and New York State Police soon spotted the car, stopped it and took Smith into custody, Macherone said.

