Five things to know: UAlbany men’s basketball visits Northern Illinois, UAlbany women travel to Syracuse

The UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball teams will wrap up the pre-Christmas portions of their schedules Tuesday with matinee road games.

The women will get the day off to an early start, with a 10:30 a.m. road game against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome. The men, meanwhile, will wrap up their two-game swing in Illinois with a 2 p.m. road game against Northern Illinois.

Here are five things to know heading into Tuesday’s action.

SURGING EDMEAD

Finding players who can create their own shots has been a struggle this season for the UAlbany men during their 4-9 start to the season, but they’ve gotten a spark in the last few weeks in the form of junior guard Malik Edmead.

The 5-foot-10 Edmead was sparsely used in the Great Danes’ early games, scoring 14 points through seven games, but has come alive since Thanksgiving. Over UAlbany’s last six games, Edmead is averaging 11 points and has cracked double figures in scoring four times, including a season-high 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting in Sunday’s 68-56 loss to Loyola Chicago.

STRUGGLING HUSKIES

Like UAlbany, Northern Illinois has gotten off to a rough start this season. The Huskies are 3-8, and head into Tuesday’s matchup having lost four of five, including three straight to Idaho, Gonzaga and VCU by an average of 28.3 points.

The Great Danes and Huskies have a common opponent, as both teams have played LIU. Northern Illinois won 86-61 when the two teams played in Fort Myers, Florida in November, and UAlbany beat LIU 76-59 when the Sharks visited Hudson Valley Community College last week.

Keshawn Williams is the leading scorer for Northern Illinois, averaging 18 points per game on 46.2% shooting.

AN EFFORT TO BUILD ON

Tuesday’s matchup against Syracuse finishes a stretch of three out of four games against power conference opponents for the UAlbany women. The Great Danes have already lost to the ACC’s Boston College and the Big Ten’s Ohio State in that stretch, but Friday’s loss to the Buckeyes had several encouraging signs.

Though Ohio State pulled away for an 82-57 win, UAlbany (6-7 overall) was within three points at halftime and finished the game with a 31-29 rebounding advantage.

UAlbany’s also been getting healthier of late, with Morgan Haney, Kayla Cooper and Lucia Decortes all making their season debuts within the last two weeks. However, leading scorer Ellen Hahne has missed the team’s last two games.

SCOUTING SYRACUSE

Coming off an 11-18 season in 2021-22 under interim coach Vonn Read, Syracuse has gotten off to a 9-2 start this season with Felisha Legette-Jack at the reins.

Senior guard Dyasha Fair, who came to Syracuse with Legette-Jack from her previous post at Buffalo, is the leading scorer for the Orange, averaging 19 points per game. Forward Dariauna Lewis is a force in the post, averaging 10.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The Orange started the season with Niskayuna High School graduate Olivia Owens on the roster, but Owens announced her departure from Syracuse on Nov. 12, just a week into the season.

Syracuse was the third collegiate stop for Owens, who started her career with a year at Maryland, then spent two seasons at Kentucky before transferring to Syracuse.

CONFERENCE PLAY BECKONS

For both UAlbany squads, the non-conference season is winding down.

Tuesday’s game will be the UAlbany women’s final contest before heading into America East play with a Dec. 29 home game against Vermont.

Meanwhile, the UAlbany men will have one more non-conference game after Tuesday — a particularly daunting Dec. 28 trip to Charlottesville, Virginia to face No. 6 Virginia — before the Great Danes host their America East opener on Dec. 31 against New Hampshire.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany