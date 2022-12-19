High Schools: Schalmont boys’ basketball excels in middle quarters to earn win

Schalmont outscored Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 40-23 in the middle quarters to earn a 73-57 Colonial Council boys’ basketball victory Monday.

Isaiah Smith and Nick Masick each had 18 points to lead Schalmont, with Masick’s entirely coming on 3-pointers. Jason Reif’s 12 points led Ravena.

In Western Athletic Conference action, Dayne Coates had a game-high 28 points to lead Berne-Knox-Westerlo to a 73-46 win over Galway. Blake Shaver added 15. Josh Lovelass’ 13 points led Galway.

In the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster, Northville shut out Heatly 19-0 in the first quarter as part of its 50-27 victory. Jacob Frank’s 20 points led the Falcons. LJ McCarthy had 13 points to lead Heatly.

On Sunday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster, Averill Park was shut out in the first quarter, but rallied past Mohonasen 57-56 in overtime. Ethan Nardacci led Averill Park with 16 points. Carter Bullinger and Andrew Batcher each scored 13 for Mohonasen.

Also in the Bracket Buster, Ryan Farr’s 21 points paced Saratoga Springs, as the Blue Streaks topped Columbia 58-46. Evan Rainville scored 21 to lead Columbia.

FREE THROWS HELP MAYFIELD

Mayfield made 16 of 19 free throws and topped Fonda-Fultonville 61-56 in a Western Athletic Conference girls’ basketball game.

Cloey Dopp led Mayfield with 23 points. Jaidyn Chest added 12 points, while Abigail Chest scored 11. Samara Hunt and Kieonna Christmas each scored 12 to lead the Braves. Emma Crahan added 11.

Hailey Monroe scored a game-high 39 points to lead Northville to a 92-23 non-league victory over North Warren. Hannah Hoffman sank four 3-pointers en route to adding 18 points in the victory. Keira Mackey and Leah Valovic tallied 12 and 10, respectively. Isabella Tucci scored 14 to lead North Warren.

In Suburban Council action, Bethlehem scored 33 points in the first quarter in the Eagles’ 82-26 win over Schenectady. Ellie Cerf had 27 points to lead Bethlehem. Xavianna McDaniel scored 12 to lead Schenectady.

Dyllan Ray scored 19 points to guide Queensbury to a 47-24 win over Glens Falls in Foothills Council action. Aislynn Dixon had 13. CJ Lunt had nine to lead Glens Falls.

Hudson Falls downed Gloversville 51-35. Seneca Williamson’s 19 points led Hudson Falls. Zoie Tesi had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Gloversville, which also got 11 points and 18 rebounds from Shiasia Williams.

Schalmont got 22 points from Karissa Antoine in its 67-37 win over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in a Colonial Council matchup. Hannah VanDerzee scored 28 to lead Ravena.

