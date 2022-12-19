Images: Looks at the recently rediscovered basement clubhouse – not a speakeasy – in Schenectady (7 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Schenectady City Historian Chris Leonard shows details
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Schenectady City Historian Chris Leonard shows details
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – Some extra looks at the recently rediscovered basement clubhouse – that turned out not to be a former speakeasy – in Schenectady.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: New owner of Jay Street building in Schenectady finds long-forgotten basement clubhouse – not a speakeasy

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: New owner of Jay Street building in Schenectady finds long-forgotten basement clubhouse – not a speakeasy

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: New owner of Jay Street building in Schenectady finds long-forgotten basement clubhouse – not a speakeasy

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement