Junior Bowling: Drexel’s 268-659, Macapinlac’s 246-628 top scores

Tyler Drexel fired a 268-659 at Sportsman’s Bowl, where Kianna Macapinlac shot a 246-628, to pace an abbreviated junior bowling roundup this week.

Both the Boulevard Bowl and Towne Bowling Academy programs canceled because of the snowstorm. All three Schenectady USBC center junior programs will be off for the next two weeks because of the holiday.

In the Joey Schmidt Capital District Junior Pro Scoring League at Sportsman’s Bowl, Daniel Goldston of Hilltop Bowl rolled a 256-715 and Aiden Cardany of Sportsman’s Bowl ripped a 244-702 to lead the boys, while Cierra Gabriel of Hometown Lanes fired a 237-637 to pace the girls.

SPORTSMAN’S BOWL

Bruce Furbeck Memorial

Saturday morning program

Majors – Tyler Drexel 268-659, Tyler Bogholtz 189-526, Marissa Bogholltz 210-550, Madison Naftalils 156-409. Juniors – John Lynch 191-530, Lucas Giardino 144-370, Kianna Macapinlac 246-628, Kaylee Beehm 506. Preps – Easton Collins 130-335, Jayce Davis 128-308, Sereniety Jones 125-322, Laiyla Davis 101-277. Bantams – Grayson Pulenskey 142-398, Michael Jones 92-236, Elijah Columbe 86-216.

Saturday afternoon program

Boys – Ricky Hyjek 150-438, Manny Miranda 148-390, Lucas Anderson 124-325, Cody Hyjek-Bell 276. Girls – Audrina King 117-307, Madierose Miranda 92-245, Maxine Dunbar 194.

JOEY SCHMIDT CAPITAL DISTRICT

JUNIOR PRO-SCORING LEAGUE

MATCH I

(At Hometown Lanes)

Scratch Division

Boys – Connor Julian (Hometown Lanes) 265-714, Mathew Digiudio (Hilltop Bowl) 242-692, Payton Donovan (KPA-Latham) 253-682, Andrew Gillick (Cohoes Arena) 235-665. Girls – Madyson Jones (Towne Bowling Academy) 234-654, Cierra Gabriel (Hometown Lanes) 221-639, Amy Chrzanowski (Towne Bowling Academy) 208-606, Savannah Swiatocha (Towne Bowling Academy) 191-534.

Handicap Division

Boys – Aiden Cardany (Sportsman’s Bowl){ 244-652, Kyle Smith (Boulevard Bowl) 237-638, Aaron Mantello (Hilltop Bowl) 267-629, Raffie Lombardi (East Greenbush Bowling Center) 194-561. Girls – Kianna Macapinlac (Sportsman’s Bowl) 253-693, Sophia Vasil (Hilltop Bowl) 246-645, Elizabeth Wolf (Towne Bowling Academy) 212-574, Brooke Howlan (Sportsman’s Bowl) 222-537.

MATCH II

(At Sportsman’s Bowl)

Scratch Division

Boys – Daniel Goldston (Hilltop Bowl) 256-715, LJ Morse (East Greenbush Bowling Center) 258-670, Anthony Paradiso (Towne Bowling Academy) 269-690, Aidan Goodwin (East Greenbush Bowling Center) 246-652. Girls – Cierra Gabriel (Hometown Lanes) 237-637, Savannah Swiatocha (Towne Bowling Academy) 224-594, Giovanna Fowler (Towne Bowling Academy) 214-549, Madyson Jones (Towne Bowling Academy) 186-512.

Handicap Division

Boys – Aidan Cardany (Sportsman’s Bowl) 244-702, Aaron Mantello (Hilltop Bowl) 267-650, Attilio Scaccia (Boulevard Bowl) 245-606, Dylan Beardsley (East Greenbush Bowling Center) 214-599. Girls – Marissa Bogholtz (Sportsman’s Bowl) 213-593, Elizabeth Wolf (Towne Bowling Academy) 267-578, Kaylee Beehm (Sportsman’s Bowl) 202-567, Sophia Vasil (Hilltop Bowl) 201-560.

