Local officials help Minden after town barn fire

MINDEN — An acrid odor on Monday morning lingered around a day-old pile of charred scraps and a damaged front entrance building, the former site of town business. With emotions high, Supervisor Cheryl Reese watched snow plows from across the region pull into the frosty municipal lot.

“I just started to cry because it’s just amazing that people have come to help,” Reese said.

Minden lost a bevy of utility vehicles, records and equipment in an early-morning inferno on Sunday, temporarily leaving town administrative offices and operations without a home. Two vehicles and one-third of the building had been spared, albeit unusable due to internal damage, according to Reese.

Richfield Highway Superintendent Tim Proctor learned about the fire earlier on Sunday while speaking to a cashier at Stewart’s Shops. The Otsego County town is about a 25-minute drive from Minden.

“[The cashier] knows the guys,” Proctor said, referring to Minden Highway Department employees. “We were talking and somehow in a roundabout way, I thought that we could bring a truck down.”

Following the fire, the Montgomery County Town Highway Superintendents Association opted to assist Minden during the winter months. A snowstorm is expected to slam the East Coast later this week.

“It’s the worst time of the year for that to happen,” said Oppenheim Highway Superintendent and firefighter Scott DeNinno Jr., who also sent a spare truck down to Minden. “Unfortunately, that’s when it tends to happen the most because the trucks are out getting pushed so hard and things are hot, and unfortunately this seems to be the time of year when all these town garage fires happen.”

Undetermined is the cause of damage. The state Highway 80 blaze is the latest following two recent highway garage fires in Oneida County and St. Lawrence County.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control is still investigating the incident, in which no one was injured.

The garage was connected to several municipal departments, including Reese’s office, the town court and the town conference room.

The town clerk, assessor and court clerks temporarily moved into the village of Nelliston’s office located across the Mohawk River in Fort Plain. Nelliston Mayor Debra Gros offered the space on the day of the fire.

Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning of Appeals meetings are “99%” likely to be held at the Fort Plain Senior Center, Reese said.

Reese is working on obtaining a work-use trailer for members of the Minden Highway Department. She hopes to start debris removal at some point this week.

Having suffered heat, water and smoke damage within the last remaining structure of the building, Reese is unsure when town services can return to Minden.

“We’re in the talking stage of that I guess,” Reese said.

New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal officials were assessing the potential cost of the damage throughout the day on Monday.

Montgomery County Public Works Department is expected to help provide additional equipment after NYMIR gives the town the greenlight for rubble removal.

“We have a town in need, I’ll send them every piece of equipment I have when they need it, if they need it and we’ll get ‘em through this crisis,” said county Public Works Commissioner Eric Mead.

