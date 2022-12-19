Low total for Rams-Packers at Lambeau Field? Best bets for Monday (Dec. 19)

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Dec. 19:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Rams at Packers under 39.5

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: It’s expected to be a freezing cold night in Green Bay tonight, which would tend to lead to a low point total, but that’s not the main reason why we’re making the under our best bet.

Both the Rams and Packers offenses were some of the most explosive in the league last season, but the script has flipped to where neither offense can be relied upon to deliver consistent production, especially the Rams due to a slew of injuries.

The Packers project to lean on the run with Aaron Rodgers no longer playing at an elite level, and Baker Mayfield likely won’t be able to deliver much for the Rams offense at frigid Lambeau Field.

PACKERS TO COVER

The play: NFL, Packers (-7.5) over Rams

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Packers haven’t had the season they were hoping for, but they appear to be in a nice spot coming off a bye on Monday Night Football.

It will be well below freezing in Green Bay, which plays right into the hands of the Packers since the Rams have typically struggled in cold weather environments under Sean McVay and will once again be without top defender Aaron Donald.

While 7.5 seems like a lot of points, don’t be scared off by the hook, as the Packers should win this one by double digits being that they have the edge on both sides of the ball.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL money line parlay, Cowboys over Jaguars and Eagles over Bears (LOST $46.80)

NFL player prop, Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco to combined for more than 80.5 total offensive yards (WON $10)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$36.80 (1-1)

Final total for the week: -$83.80 (7-7)

Total for December: -$79.30 (9-13)

Total for 2022: +$293.10 (323-343)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action