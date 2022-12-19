Major Bowling: Jodi Musto rolls perfect game, 762 triple

Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer Jodi Musto rolled a perfect game during a 762 triple to pace the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

J.P. Harrell delivered a 267-730, and Ron Williams rounded out the top three with a 256-714.

Other standouts included Jason Impellizzeri (270-711), Eric Morrett (257-704), B.J. Rucinski (258-701) and Kalynn Carl (259-700).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 31-11-242, Precision Floors 24.5-17.5-194.5, CPS of Albany 24-18-188, Team Williams 245-17.5-187, Team Goodwin 23-19-185.5, KKV Recovery 24.5-17.5-176, Café One Eleven 22-20-170.5, 518 Waffles 22.5-19.5-167, Integrity 1st Realty 21-21-166.5, Benedetto Inc. 20-22-159.5, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 19-23-158.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 16-24-155, Bassotti Inc. 16-26-144.5, Team Smith 15-27-134.5, Boulevard Bowl 16-26-132, R&M Homes 15-27-127.

Match summaries

Bassotti Inc. (16)

Jim Bassotti 168-181-179 – 528, Chuck Sheifer 193-257-188 – 638, Jason Impellizzeri 235-206-270 – 711. Totals: 596-644-637 – 1,877.

Boulevard Bowl (8)

Bill Dunn 203-203-203 – 609, Cliff Ruth 209-192-148 – 549, Anthony Clay 234-155-182 – 571. Totals: 646-550-533 – 1,729.

———

R&M Homes (4)

Mike Smith 255-237-174 – 666, Curt Benedetto Sr. 188-160-224 – 572, Kim Swiatocha 181-192-206 – 579. Totals: 624-589-604 – 1,817.

Team Smith (20)

Robin Fredenburgh 222-148-203 – 573, Amy Smith 194-204-219 – 617, B.J. Smith 209-256-225 – 690. Totals: 625-608-647 – 1,880.

———

Camelot Print & Copy (20)

J.P. Harrell 228-235-267 – 730, Scott Stoliker 193-215-214 – 622, B.J. Rucinski 258-224-219 – 701. Totals: 679-674-700 – 2,053.

CPS of Albany (4)

Pete Konrad 224-167-194 – 585, Mike Liberatore 224-202-215 – 641, Mike Voss 213-225-213 – 651. Totals: 661-594-622 – 1,877.

———

Team Goodwin (7)

Ron Paradiso 268-179-217 – 664, Ursula Pasquerella 205-194-194 – 593, Chris Fawcett 191-255-178 – 624. Totals: 664-628-589 – 1,881.

Precision Floors (17)

Christian Caputo 201-212-267 – 680, Dan Knutti 197-188-212 – 597, Tom Siatkowski 193-248-223 – 664. Totals: 591-648-702 – 1,941.

———

Café One-Eleven (3)

Joe DiBiase 199-183-194 – 576, Sharon Carson 171-202-178 – 551, Kalynn Carl 193-259-248 – 700. Totals: 563-644-620 – 1,827.

Team Williams (21)

Jodi Musto 205-300-257 – 762, Dan Carson 209-172-202 – 583, Ron Williams 256-235-223 – 714. Totals: 670-707-682 – 2,059.

———

KKV Recovery (11)

Andrew Marotta 259-217-212 – 688, Patricia Kelly 187-177-209 – 573, Kenny Livengood 229-238-215 – 682. Totals: 675-632-636 – 1,943.

Integrity 1st Realty (13)

Matt Roberts 205-245-234 – 684, Justin Reising 222-247-214 – 683, Mike O’Toole 235-203-150 – 588. Totals: 662-695-598 – 1,955.

———

Benedetto Inc. (7)

Pete Benedetto 210-185-185 – 580, Andrew Reinitz 205-207-204 – 616, Curt Benedetto Jr. 235-200-222 – 657. Totals: 650-592-611 – 1,853.

518 Waffles (17)

Gabe Criscuolo 225-240-195 – 660, Bob Tedesco Jr. 202-221-180 – 603, Eric Morrett 221-226-257 – 704. Totals: 648-687-632 – 1,967.

———

Sportsman’s Bowl (6)

Mike Guidarelli 171-231-216 – 618, Bill Carl 196-182-175 – 553, Jason Deitz 160-225-202 – 587. Totals: 527-638-593 – 1,758.

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (18)

John Leone 267-189-170 – 626, John Starr 213-203-210 – 626, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 232-216-237 – 685. Totals: 712-608-617 – 1,937.

