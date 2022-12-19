Mount St. Mary’s defeats Siena in women’s basketball

EMMITSBURG, Md. – One bad quarter did in the Siena women’s basketball team Monday.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference newcomer Mount St. Mary’s outscored Siena 20-8 in the second quarter – the only quarter it won – on its way to a 65-59 league win at Knott Arena.

Michaela Harrison led Mount St. Mary’s with a game-high 19 points, while Jessica Tomasetti had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Siena (0-1 MAAC, 6-5 overall) did some things well, like outrebounding the Mountaineers (1-1, 5-5) 49-32 and rallying from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter. However, the Saints committed 23 turnovers – the seventh time this season they’ve had more than 18 in a game – and also went just 6 of 15 from the foul line.

Elisa Mevius led Siena with 14 points and a game-high five assists. Ahniysha Jackson added 13 points, while Anahah Brown finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Siena is off until Dec. 29, when it plays at Rider.

