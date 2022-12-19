Mount St. Mary’s defeats Siena in women’s basketball

By Gazette Staff Report |
Siena women's basketball head coach Jim Jabir talks to the assembled media during the 2022 women's basketball media day on the Siena Campus in Loudonville.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy

Siena women's basketball head coach Jim Jabir talks to the assembled media during the 2022 women's basketball media day on the Siena Campus in Loudonville.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

EMMITSBURG, Md. – One bad quarter did in the Siena women’s basketball team Monday.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference newcomer Mount St. Mary’s outscored Siena 20-8 in the second quarter – the only quarter it won – on its way to a 65-59 league win at Knott Arena.

Michaela Harrison led Mount St. Mary’s with a game-high 19 points, while Jessica Tomasetti had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Siena (0-1 MAAC, 6-5 overall) did some things well, like outrebounding the Mountaineers (1-1, 5-5) 49-32 and rallying from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter. However, the Saints committed 23 turnovers – the seventh time this season they’ve had more than 18 in a game – and also went just 6 of 15 from the foul line.

Elisa Mevius led Siena with 14 points and a game-high five assists. Ahniysha Jackson added 13 points, while Anahah Brown finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Siena is off until Dec. 29, when it plays at Rider.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement