Police detail weapons seized from Amsterdam alderman

AMSTERDAM — Charges against 4th Ward Alderman Stephen Gomula stem from his alleged possession of a 30-round detachable rifle magazine and .223-caliber Windham Weaponry rifle with a forward hand grip, pistol grip and flash suppressor, according to the felony complaint filed by state police in Amsterdam City Court.

Gomula was charged by state police on Wednesday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies, for having an assault weapon and a large capacity ammunition feeding device. He was arraigned that day before City Court Judge William Mycek.

It is illegal to own such items in New York, according to Lt. Joseph Spencer, public information officer for the Amsterdam Police Department.

The charges stem from the earlier recovery of the devices by city police from Gomula’s home during a call for service on the afternoon of Dec. 10.

Gomula later documented the mental health crisis he experienced that day in a social media post on Friday. He had reached out to a friend, who contacted police over his threat to end his life.

Police secured the rifle, large capacity magazine and a shotgun during the response. Gomula was not taken into custody or charged at that time, according to Spencer, who said there is “no reason” to believe he ever posed a threat to public safety.

Following the incident, Gomula received inpatient treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital for three days.

In his subsequent social media post, Gomula stated that he is under a therapist’s care and acknowledged having previously been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder related to his career in emergency services.

To avoid any appearance of “impropriety,” Spencer said city police referred the investigation of the firearm and magazine to state police leading to the charges against Gomula. Custody of the seized devices was also transferred to the other agency.

“We’ve done that prior when we had incidents involving sitting alderpersons,” Spencer said.

Although the shotgun was only seized for “safekeeping,” Spencer indicated the firearm likely will not be returned to Gomula out of present concern for his personal safety and the potential outcome of the criminal charges against him.

“It could ultimately become a disposition of this case whether they are ordered held from him or voluntarily surrendered,” Spencer said.

POLITICAL FUTURE

The impact of the charges against Gomula on his future as an alderman is unclear. Over the weekend he declined to discuss the criminal case citing legal advice, but indicated he does not plan to resign. He also acknowledged the Common Council could take some action.

The council is authorized to “judge” the qualifications of its members and determine the grounds constituting a forfeiture of office. Officials are able to subpoena witnesses, administer oaths and require evidence for that purpose.

A council member facing a possible forfeiture of office is entitled to demand a public hearing where they can examine witnesses and have subpoena power.

Deputy Mayor and 5th Ward Alderman James Martuscello on Monday pointed to the unlikelihood any action would be taken by the council at this stage after discussing the situation with Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

“To do anything now is premature,” Martuscello said. “You’re innocent until proven guilty. I or anyone else doesn’t have the right to make a judgment until a ruling has been made.”

Cinquanti did not return a request for comment for this story on Monday.

However, Martuscello noted he has not discussed the matter with other members of the council, including Gomula. He also acknowledged having received calls from residents concerned about the situation.

“I’m not going to bring it up, I’m not going to address it, because there is really no conclusion about anything yet.” Martuscello said.

The council has previously been prepared to allow criminal cases involving sitting officials to “play out” before considering action, according to Marstuscello. He referenced the circumstances surrounding former 4th Ward Alderman Rodney Wojnar, who ultimately resigned after he was charged with third-degree patronizing a prostitute in 2018.

“Things like this are personal,” Martuscello said. “He needs to deal with this issue himself.”

Depending on the outcome of the charges against him, Gomula could be barred from holding elected office. Felony and certain misdemeanor convictions can prevent individuals from holding public office.

PRIOR HISTORY

Gomula was previously convicted in connection to an incident involving a firearm. He was charged with second-degree menacing after pulling out a gun and aiming it at another man during an argument in 2003.

Gomula was a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy at the time and displayed his service weapon during the off-duty incident while another on-duty stood by. Gomula eventually lowered his weapon.

The incident resulted in disciplinary proceedings and Gomula ultimately resigned. He later pleaded guilty to the menacing charge and served 30 days in county jail.

Afterwards, Gomula enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves where he became a medic and served for 10 years. He later worked as an EMT for 15 years. More recently he worked for the Montgomery County Department of Social Services.

Gomula’s former fiancee, Lauren E. Griffen, 31, of Amsterdam, was charged in August with computer trespass, a felony, for making unauthorized inquiries while working as a clerk typist for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Griffen allegedly looked up child support payments connected to DSS clients through the Department of Motor Vehicles database for Gomula, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond.

Gomula has not been charged in that incident, since the information was only shared between two county employees, according to Diamond. She recused herself from prosecuting Griffen and also plans to recuse herself from handling Gomula’s case.

Griffen has not been employed with the District Attorney’s Office since early August. Gomula recently started a new job with Catholic Charities.

Gomula, a Republican, first ran for office in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Wojnar. He was defeated by Democrat David Dybas, before winning election to the full two-year term in a rematch in 2019. He ran unopposed to secure his second term in 2021.

Gomula is next scheduled to appear in City Court on the weapons charges he now faces at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3.

