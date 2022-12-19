The Waters Edge Lighthouse changes ownership and name next month

GLENVILLE – The Waters Edge Lighthouse, a popular restaurant in Glenville, will transition to Max410 at the Waters Edge and open under new ownership at the beginning of January.

The Popolizio family announced earlier this week that their restaurant would be becoming Max410 at the Waters Edge, and that a former employee and now multi-restaurant owner and chef would become the new owner.

Karen and Pat Popolizio opened the restaurant in 2005. Pat Popolizio had a background in the supermarket business and retired in 2003 as vice president of operation for Price Chopper supermarket.

“It’s been really a pleasant experience,” Pat Popolizio said. “When I first started everybody said the restaurant business is one of the toughest businesses to succeed in; personally, I don’t agree. I think it’s been excellent for us, for me and my family.”

He called his team an outstanding group of people who have worked very well together.

Pat and Karen hope to be able to do some traveling after retiring from the restaurant.

“The best part has been the customers,” Pat Popolizio said. “The customers absolutely appreciate our excellent food, I walk around and talk to our customers everyday, and our team is second to none. They are exceptional people who have very high standards, they do an excellent job.” He thanked all of the customers and employees.

The restaurant’s existing employees and staff will continue to work under the new owner, Popolizio said. In the winter the restaurant has about 60 employees, and in the summer has about 100, he explained.

“The secret to success is: You’ve got to get up every morning, and do better than you did the day before,” Popolizio said. “Like Babe Ruth said, ‘Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s game.’”

Cleanliness and sanitation also play a large role in the success of the restaurant, he said.

A number of people were interested in purchasing the restaurant and banquet facility, Popolizio said. “We agreed with the hotel that they would have the first option. And they bought the restaurant back, then they were the ones who actually sold it to the people who are going to be running it.”

The space had been remodeled by the Popolizio family by hand, Pat Popolizio said. Everything in the restaurant was done by the family.

The building is one of the oldest in Glenville, Popolizio said. It was previously known as The River House, Little Richard’s Tavern and for 105 years prior to that it was a farmhouse privately owned by the Seeley Family.

The new owner and chef, Mike Fortin, currently owns the existing Max410 at Van Schaick at the Van Schaick Country Club in Cohoes He is also the owner of the restaurant Emma Jayne’s in Halfmoon.

Max410 announced it would be taking over at the Waters Edge Lighthouse in a social media post earlier this week.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new opportunity and can’t wait to welcome you all into our new home,” the post stated.

Max410 at Van Schaick announced it would be moving to a larger space in a November announcement. The restaurant had been at the Van Schaick location for five years.

