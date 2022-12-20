2022 Boca Raton Bowl, Liberty vs. Toledo: TV, time and Home Field Sports staff picks

Article Audio:

In case you missed it, the Home Field Sports crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions.

Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.

Below are the picks from sports betting director Zach Ewing, along with staff writers Jim Derry, Spencer Urquhart and Gabe Henderson for the Bahamas Bowl, as it appeared in our original 2022-23 College Football Bowl Guide (Part 1).

We continue with today’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and Boca Raton Bowl, and we will keep you up to date on where we all stand money-wise and records.

NOTE: These predictions were originally based off of lines and spreads as of early afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Caesars Sportsbook.

BOCA RATON BOWL

Liberty (8-4, +170) vs. Toledo (8-5, -205)

Where: Boca Raton, Fla.

When/TV: Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Line/Total: Toledo -4.5, O/U 54

Zach Ewing: Liberty stumbled badly to the finish line, but in retrospect, how much of that was because Hugh Freeze’s eyes were wandering (and not for the first time, rimshot) to Auburn? Freeze is gone, and there seems like value here. The bet: Liberty +4.5 for $11.

Jim Derry: How in the heck did Liberty lose by five touchdowns to New Mexico State – a team that lost 66-7 to Wisconsin in September? Also, Coach Hugh Freeze is off to Auburn, and they likely could be elsewhere in their minds. The Rockets have a good enough offense to blow this thing open. The bet: Toledo -4.5 for $11.

Spencer Urquhart: Liberty is in a transition state right now as they look for Hugh Freeze’s replacement, which is never an ideal spot to be in during a bowl game. Toledo should take advantage of that as the more stable program and be able to cover as favorites. The bet: Toledo -4.5 for $11.

Gabe Henderson: If you have made it this far, firstly, thank you. Secondly, you’ve figured out that I don’t love to put my money on teams who recently lost their head coaches (Louisville being the exception). I can’t put my money into Liberty with Hugh Freeze gone and the Flames on a three-game losing streak. The bet: Toledo -4.5 for $22.

RECORDS

Zach Ewing: 6-4 (+$73)

Jim Derry: 4-6 (-$59)

Spencer Urquhart: 2-7 (-$123)

Gabe Henderson: 3-6 (-$88)

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action