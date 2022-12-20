Capital Region state lawmakers at odds with pay hike, restrictions

ALBANY — State lawmakers are expected to vote on a $110,000 to $142,000 salary increase and barriers on outside pay in a special session anticipated Thursday.

The proposal is unpopular with local lawmakers.

“Just as years ago when I served in the U.S. Army Reserve, it was not about the pay, it was about serving my country,” said state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, in a released statement. “My feelings on this upcoming vote will be no different. I have voted NO on legislative pay increases in the past, and I will vote NO on this one as well.”

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Phil Steck, D-Colonie, will mull over exiting the lower chamber if the State Legislature approves conditional restrictions on outside income.

“I might,” said the lawmaker and attorney for Cooper Erving & Savage about eventually leaving state politics as a result of the bill. “But the restriction on outside income does not take effect for two years so I don’t have to make up my mind until I decide to run for re-election.”

Steck first ran for the 110th Assembly District in 2012 under the expectation it was a part-time job. He previously served three-and-a-half terms in the Albany County Legislature.

“When you start having a legislature where people are professional politicians, I don’t really think it’s the best for the public,” said Steck. “This is all aside from the pay raise itself because this is a different philosophy than what we’ve had.”

Also finding fault with the bill is Assemblyman John McDonald D-Cohoes, a part-time pharmacist and former owner of Marra’s Pharmacy, who believes his career experience has proved to be a strength in tackling legislative issues related to healthcare. He said that he terminated a contract with a group home after learning it was state-run in the first year of his legislative tenure in 2013.

“The point is that legislators can identify conflicts of interest and they can resolve those conflicts of interest,” McDonald said. “But I think more importantly when we talk about the diversity of the state of New York, we talk about diversity in many different aspects, but it’s ironic that there’s a conversation about reducing the diversity of the talents of the individuals in the Legislature.”

“I find it to be problematic,” McDonald continued.

Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, isn’t thrilled with the legislation.

“This place never ceases to amaze me,” Tague said. “I would ask any Capital Region business how many of them are giving their employees $32,000 raises right before Christmas? It’s just — you can’t make this stuff up.”

Others against the bill include state Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, and outgoing state Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon. Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Meco, said that he can’t speak for all upstate New York lawmakers, but hasn’t met a conference Republican in favor of the “tone deaf” pay increase.

Under the proposal, $183-a-night travel expenses for distant lawmakers and leadership stipends would remain. Capital Region-proximity lawmakers aren’t granted travel reimbursements unless there’s a special session.

“During the peak of fuel prices during the summer, it was costing me almost $400 a week back and forth to Albany and to do my job in my district — seven counties,” Tague said. “I didn’t complain. I knew what the job was and what it pays.”

Restrictions of state lawmakers’ outside pay gained some momentum in 2015 after former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was arrested on the grounds of using his political rank for fiscal gain in two real estate schemes. A pay committee in 2018 recommended upping legislator salaries, a ban on fiduciary income and a cap on all outside income.

The recommended pay — $130,000 — and restrictions never fully materialized due to a GOP court challenge. However, the Legislature did receive an immediate pay hike from $79,500 to $110,000 in 2018, the first increase since 1999.

Ethics watchdog groups have long favored outside income limits. In a joint statement, the New York Public Interest Research Group, League of Women Voters, Common Cause New York, Citizens Union and Reinvent Albany assailed the measure for still permitting fiduciary relationships and not following the committee’s cap recommendations.

If approved, the pay raise would go into effect Jan. 1 and outside income restrictions would take effect in 2025. The latter allows retirement income, military income, stock trading and real estate income.

For state Sen. Peter Oberacker R-Schenevus, the potential impact of the new measures is still in question. The Republican lawmaker stepped back from a software business he founded in 2007 to become a “full-time senator,” but remains CEO.

Oberacker poured about $261,166 of his own money into his 2022 re-election bid, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

“Some of [the restrictions] remain to be seen and that’s part of what I would like to flesh out … just what exactly it does,” Oberacker, who plans on voting against the bill during the special session. In a statement earlier that day, he called the pay hike portion “borderline criminal.”

The bill was hashed out earlier this week between leaders in the Democratic supermajority after weeks of negotiations. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 9 indicated support for a pay increase because lawmakers worked “extraordinarily hard.”

Her office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3047 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil.

