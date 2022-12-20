Eley, Kellier, unique lineup help spark Siena men’s basketball to rivalry win

The game ended with the ball in Michael Eley’s hands.

A few minutes later, Jordan Kellier carried the Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup into the Siena men’s basketball locker room at MVP Arena in Albany.

Both were fitting snapshots Monday night, as a pair of unlikely Saints helped lift head coach Carmen Maciariello’s program to its second cup win of the 2022-23 season with its 76-70 triumph against St. Bonaventure.

It was a victory that Maciariello labeled a “great team effort,” and the contributions of Eley and Kellier played a major role in making that the case. The two reserves played with starters Jared Billups, Javian McCollum and Jackson Stormo to form an interesting closing group, with Eley and Kellier providing athleticism on defense and several key offensive plays to help the Saints improve to 6-5 on the season ahead of Thursday’s non-conference finale at American.

“I needed some energy,” Maciariello said of pairing Eley and Kellier alongside the trio of starters to make up a quintet that hadn’t played a second together this season prior to playing the vast majority of Monday’s final 10 minutes.

McCollum — Siena’s leading scorer this season — starred throughout Monday’s game, which saw the sophomore score a game-high 23 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Billups contributed eight points, five rebounds and stellar defense, while Stormo added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Such contributions from Billups, McCollum and Stormo are needed for the Saints to win — but they are also expected.

To claim a win Monday, Siena needed something from players such as Eley and Kellier. The Saints’ bench didn’t score in the team’s prior game, a disappointing loss to Delaware, and had offered little through the first 30-plus minutes of Monday’s contest. Eley, though, scored eight of his 10 points in the closing stretch of Monday’s game and Kellier served as the glue guy for a lineup that outscored St. Bonaventure 24-17 to turn a one-point deficit into a win.

That victory kept Siena, which topped UAlbany for the Albany Cup earlier this season, from falling below .500 — and also gave a confidence boost to a pair of Saints that could use it.

Eley has regularly played during his freshman season and had several promising stretches, but is the first to acknowledge he’s still learning the college game. Trusted to play ample crunch-time minutes, Eley delivered strong defense, a couple needed 3-pointers and some late free throws in a trust-gaining effort.

“That’s how it is in college, you’ve got to play for the guy next to you,” said Eley, who is averaging 2.4 points in 16.9 minutes per game. “I’m learning a lot, but it’s a good experience so far.”

Some of that learning took place on the court against St. Bonaventure. Jackson Stormo, Siena’s graduate student center, was in Eley’s ear a few times during the final minute or so, reminding the young player “to keep his head,” as the Saints tried to close out a win.

“He’s a great player,” Stormo said of Eley, “and this is what I expect to see from him going forward.”

Kellier is a player that hasn’t seen the court often this season due to a combination of an ankle injury and the Saints’ abundance of options to play at the 3 and 4. Including Monday’s game, which saw Kellier score one point and grab a rebound, the senior forward has played 75 minutes in eight appearances. He stayed ready, though, and demonstrated that when he checked in for the first time Monday with 9:31 to go in regulation and made an impact.

“I feel like it has a lot to do with maturity,” Kellier said. “I don’t know, maybe last year or the year before that, I probably wouldn’t come in and have that impact had I not played the 30 minutes before that. But, you know, I feel that has a lot to do with maturity, and experience and trust.”

Kellier’s top highlight Monday was a long baseball pass thrown from the Saints’ defensive baseline to a sprinting Billups that resulted in a couple free throws to push Siena’s lead to 74-68 with less than 20 seconds to go. It was a winning play in a big moment, and Kellier said he hoped could serve as an example for other Saints waiting their turn to get onto the court.

“I felt like it was opportunity to show true character and show the other guys, the younger guys, that even if your name hasn’t been called in a long time, the important thing is always stay ready — and the important thing is always to put the team first and make sure, at all times, you’re always bought into what is happening on the court,” Kellier said, “so when your you name is called, you put forth the best effort you possibly can.”

Contact Michael Kelly at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports