High Schools: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake puts on big rally in boys’ basketball win

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake rallied from an 11-point first-quarter deficit to top Columbia 61-54 in a Suburban Council boys’ basketball game Tuesday.

Ben Kline scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Spartans. Luke Haluska added 13, while Alex Doin scored 12. Evan Rainville and Ian Fisher-Layton each had 17 to lead Columbia.

Deavion Springsteen and Malachi Perry each had 16 points in Albany’s 52-31 win over Averill Park. Brady Mazzeo had nine points to lead Averill Park.

Cam Trimarchi’s 18 points paced Colonie in the Garnet Raiders’ 51-47 win over CBA. Brandon Gordon added 13 in the victory. Matt Sgambati’s 15 led CBA, while JJ Osinski scored 13.

Stetson Merritt had 20 points, and Daniel Covington scored 11 of his 19 in the fourth quarter to lead Troy to a 74-67 win over Saratoga Springs. Ryan Farr scored 24 to lead the Blue Streaks.

Mohonasen rallied from a six-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and beat Cobleskill-Richmondville 53-51 in the Colonial Council. Andrew Batcher scored the go-ahead basket with three seconds left. He and Karieam Brown led Mohonasen with 10 points apiece. Nick Petersen and Zowen Collins each had 15 for the Bulldogs.

Alex Schmidt had 28 points and 14 assists as Ichabod Crane edged La Salle 77-76. Adam Meyers scored 31 to lead La Salle.

Darien Moore scored a game-high 37 points to lead Catholic Central to a 77-69 win over Lansingburgh. Se’Mir Roberson added 16. Wesley McIntyre scored 25 to lead the Knights.

Victor Dueno had 23 points, and Alec Bartone had 21 as Amsterdam downed Broadalbin-Perth 83-61 in a Foothills Council matchup. Broadalbin-Perth’s Sam Hotaling scored 26 to lead all scorers.

Hudson Falls outscored Gloversville 25-4 in the third quarter as part of the Tigers’ 69-36 win. Peyton Smith had a double-double of 32 points and 14 rebounds for Hudson Falls. Mariano DiCaterino’s 16 points led Gloversville, while James Collar scored 10.

Johnstown raced to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Scotia-Glenville 62-47. Braden Jones had 27 points to lead the Sir Bills, while Ryan Hoyt added 22. Lincoln Baldwin’s 13 points led Scotia-Glenville, while Wyatt Ossenfort added 10.

Kellen Driscoll scored 18 points, with 10 coming in the third quarter, to lead Glens Falls to a 64-49 win over Queensbury. Cooper Nadler added 15 for the Indians. Trevon Bailey’s 21 points led Queensbury.

Jack Casey had 20 points in Tamarac’s 90-51 win over Mechanicville in Wasaren League action.

Lukas Lilac scored 19 points, and Jaxon Mueller added 14 points and 11 rebounds as Stillwater downed Saratoga Central Catholic 58-25.

Hoosick Falls got off two close shots, but couldn’t get one to fall in a 77-76 non-league loss to Mt. Anthony (Vt.) Mt. Anthony made 19 3-pointers in the win. Jake Sparks had a game-high 31 points to lead Hoosick Falls, while Aiden Fleming added 21.

CHUDY PACES BLUE STREAKS

Natasha Chudy had game highs of 27 points and 18 rebounds, and Saratoga Springs made 14 of 17 free throws in its 65-40 Suburban Council girls’ basketball win. Ella Gennoy, Carly Wise and Lauren Lafountain each added 10.

Shonyae Edmonds had 20 points in leading Albany to a 64-59 win over Averill Park. Nevaeh House added 17.

Alivia Landy scored a game-high 27 points in Columbia’s 52-38 win over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. M.K. Lescault led BH-BL with 14 points, while Grace O’Connor added nine.

Niskayuna trailed 15-8 at halftime, but rallied for a 36-32 win over Shaker. Kathleen Birmingham made eight of nine free throws on her way to 13 points for Niskayuna. Olivia O’Meally added 11 points. Kris Foglia and Sierra Carter each had 11 for the Blue Bison.

Shenendehowa shut out Schenectady in the first quarter en route to a 70-13 victory. Cam Wilders’ 18 points paced Shenendehowa. Abby Stuart made four 3-pointers for 12 points, while Kaleigh Montanez scored 10. Xavianna McDaniel’s four points led Schenectady.

Guilderland outscored Ballston Spa 18-7 in the third quarter as part of its 50-37 win. Destiny Pipino scored 25 to lead the Dutchwomen. Jessica Bowens had 11 to lead Ballston Spa, which also got 10 from Payton Messina.

In the Colonial Council, Albany Academy moved to 6-0 with an 89-45 win over Mohonasen. Bella Vincent’s 20 points paced the Bears, while Morgan Vien had 13. Saige Randolph scored 12, and Stylianna Mantzouris scored 10. Peyton Whipple scored 14 to lead Mohonasen.

Hannah VanDerzee scored 22 points as Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk beat Cohoes 60-56 in overtime. Quincy Hytko’s 15 points led Cohoes.

Karaline McCarthy scored 14 points, and Sierra O’Malley added 13 to lead Scotia-Glenville to a 50-9 Foothills Council win over Johnstown. Julie Hisert had five points to pace Johnstown.

Ellie Cerf’s 24 points led Bethlehem to a 68-27 non-league win over Queensbury. Sedona Jones scored nine to lead Queensbury.

On Monday, Ashlee Stevens scored a game-high 18 points to lead Berne-Knox-Westerlo to a 42-30 non-league victory over Greenville. Katie Stevens added 13.

Also Monday, Savannah Traverse and Lily Ballard scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, in Schoharie’s 52-47 win over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in a Western Athletic Conference matchup. Angelina Deitz had 21 for ND-BG.

JETS TOP MOHAWKS

Joshua McKinney had three goals and an assist, as the CD Jets beat the Mohawks 4-1 in CDHSHL action. Cole Davidson added a goal and three assists for the Jets, who improved to 5-1 overall.

John Attardo had a goal and an assist for Adirondack in its 3-3 tie with Shenendehowa. Anthony Goodsell made 42 saves for Adirondack.

