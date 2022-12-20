Images: Siena men’s basketball vs. St. Bonaventure (23 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Siena’s Javian McCollum with the ball against St. Bonaventure’s Kyrell Luc Monday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Siena’s Javian McCollum with the ball against St. Bonaventure’s Kyrell Luc Monday
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

ALBANY – Siena men’s basketball took on St. Bonaventure Monday and came away with the 76-70 victory to regain the Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup.

Photos from the game from our Erica Miller

More: McCollum, Stormo help Siena men’s basketball beat St. Bonaventure to regain Franciscan Cup

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: McCollum, Stormo help Siena men’s basketball beat St. Bonaventure to regain Franciscan Cup

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: McCollum, Stormo help Siena men’s basketball beat St. Bonaventure to regain Franciscan Cup

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: McCollum, Stormo help Siena men’s basketball beat St. Bonaventure to regain Franciscan Cup

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: McCollum, Stormo help Siena men’s basketball beat St. Bonaventure to regain Franciscan Cup

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: McCollum, Stormo help Siena men’s basketball beat St. Bonaventure to regain Franciscan Cup

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: McCollum, Stormo help Siena men’s basketball beat St. Bonaventure to regain Franciscan Cup

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: College Sports, Photo Galleries, Siena College, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement