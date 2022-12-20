Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Dec. 20

Article Audio:

Should Exit 3 mural be removed, too?



Regarding Indian names and mascots, if schools are going to be penalized for not removing Indian names or mascots, does that mean the state is going to remove the pictures on the Northway Exit 3 bridge showing Indians dancing or whatever?

It seems like it should be on the offensive side to the rest of the people of New York. Maybe they should put up pictures of New York state or something not specific to a certain race.

Scott Anderson

Scotia

Grateful for care at Ellis Intensive Care



With so much negativity in the news regarding hospital care, I needed to write this small tribute to E2 ICU.

Recently my son was in the ICU at Ellis Hospital. He was treated with care and compassion. Nurses and staff went above and beyond, also treating visiting family with concern for their feelings. They helped us understand what was going on and why.

I especially want to thank April and Tyler for their kindness. And thank you April for being there until the end.

Norlene Gageway

Schenectady

GOP must keep up support for Ukraine



With Republicans now in control of the House of Representatives, the government of Ukraine fears that billions of dollars in further American aid could be in jeopardy.

While most House Republicans remain supportive of Ukraine, the GOP’s Trump wing has continuously either sided with Putin and against Ukraine or advocated neutrality.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for an end to Ukraine aid. Possible House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that there will be no blank check for Ukraine. Moreover, in May, 57 House Republicans and 11 Senators voted against HR 7691, a $40 billion supplemental aid package for Ukraine.

In 1983, President Reagan correctly labeled the Soviet Union an evil empire. The GOP advocated a strong anti-Soviet stance through the end of the Cold War.

Today’s Republican Party often speaks of God-given freedom and liberty. Ukraine’s current struggle against Russian aggression provides the party with an opportunity to apply these values.

George Packer writes in “The Atlantic” that Ukrainians are defending the values Americans claim to hold.

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov recently stated that “Ukraine is on the front line of the battle between freedom and tyranny.”

If Congress passes a fourth funding package of $38 billion, that would bring total Ukraine aid to $105.5 billion. The United States, a country with a $26 trillion GDP and $6 trillion federal budget, should be able to provide aid to a democracy in need.

Republicans must support proper funding levels for Ukraine to help guarantee its survival as an independent state.

Stephen Bedzis

Amsterdam

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion