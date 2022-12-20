NFL Week 16 early betting lines: Saints a slight dog in Cleveland; Cowboys favored vs. Eagles

By Jim Derry |
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday's game in New Orleans. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday's game in New Orleans. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

It’s coming down to the final three weeks, and there are teams fighting for division titles and playoff berths.

The early betting lines tell us there could be some low-scoring games this Christmas weekend with some frigid temperatures being forecast for many NFL cities around the nation. That includes the Saints playing in Cleveland, where it is expected to be in the teens with possible snow showers and NINE games with over/unders below 40.

Let’s get right into the Week 16 lines, spreads and totals, as we present the entire schedule, from Caesars Sportsbook (as of late Monday morning).

Week 16 byes: None

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville (+1, ML -105, o/u 44.5) at NY Jets (+115), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

New Orleans (+3, ML +143, o/u 33) at Cleveland (-170), 1 p.m.

Atlanta (+7, ML +270, o/u 37.5) at Baltimore (-345), 1 p.m.

NY Giants (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 47.5) at Minnesota (-190), 1 p.m.

Cincinnati (-3.5, ML -190, o/u 39.5) at New England (+158), 1 p.m.

Detroit (-3, ML -160, o/u 44.5) at Carolina (+135), 1 p.m.

Houston (+7, ML +260, o/u 38.5) at Tennessee (-335), 1 p.m.

Buffalo (-9, ML -430, o/u 41) at Chicago (+328), 1 p.m.

Seattle (+9.5, ML +360, o/u 49) at Kansas City (-480), 1 p.m.

Washington (+7, ML +270, o/u 39.5) at San Francisco (-345), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (+2, ML +105, o/u 51) at Dallas (-125), 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Green Bay (+4.5, ML +180, o/u 46.5) at Miami (-220), 1 p.m.

Denver (-1, ML -120, o/u 35.5) at LA Rams (+100), 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 41.5) at Arizona (+180), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

LA Chargers (-3.5, ML -190, o/u 47) at Indianapolis (+158), 8:15 p.m.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Upstate Action

Leave a Reply

Comics

Upstate Action Newsletter signup

Subscribe to Upstate Action Email Newsletter

* indicates required

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement