NFL Week 16 early betting lines: Saints a slight dog in Cleveland; Cowboys favored vs. Eagles

It’s coming down to the final three weeks, and there are teams fighting for division titles and playoff berths.

The early betting lines tell us there could be some low-scoring games this Christmas weekend with some frigid temperatures being forecast for many NFL cities around the nation. That includes the Saints playing in Cleveland, where it is expected to be in the teens with possible snow showers and NINE games with over/unders below 40.

Let’s get right into the Week 16 lines, spreads and totals, as we present the entire schedule, from Caesars Sportsbook (as of late Monday morning).

Week 16 byes: None

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville (+1, ML -105, o/u 44.5) at NY Jets (+115), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

New Orleans (+3, ML +143, o/u 33) at Cleveland (-170), 1 p.m.

Atlanta (+7, ML +270, o/u 37.5) at Baltimore (-345), 1 p.m.

NY Giants (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 47.5) at Minnesota (-190), 1 p.m.

Cincinnati (-3.5, ML -190, o/u 39.5) at New England (+158), 1 p.m.

Detroit (-3, ML -160, o/u 44.5) at Carolina (+135), 1 p.m.

Houston (+7, ML +260, o/u 38.5) at Tennessee (-335), 1 p.m.

Buffalo (-9, ML -430, o/u 41) at Chicago (+328), 1 p.m.

Seattle (+9.5, ML +360, o/u 49) at Kansas City (-480), 1 p.m.

Washington (+7, ML +270, o/u 39.5) at San Francisco (-345), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (+2, ML +105, o/u 51) at Dallas (-125), 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Green Bay (+4.5, ML +180, o/u 46.5) at Miami (-220), 1 p.m.

Denver (-1, ML -120, o/u 35.5) at LA Rams (+100), 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 41.5) at Arizona (+180), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

LA Chargers (-3.5, ML -190, o/u 47) at Indianapolis (+158), 8:15 p.m.

