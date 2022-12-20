Schenectady hiker, in DEC video, recounts rescue from Adirondacks’ Algonquin Peak – ‘Don’t freak out’

Article Audio:

ALBANY – A Schenectady hiker, along with one of the state forest rangers who rescued him, recounted the rescue this week in a video released by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

In the video, hiker Joe “Dmytri” Gutch told of how he got into trouble on the Adirondacks’ Algonquin Peak and his first realization of that, after he’d summitted and the weather turned worse, that he was on his own.

Still with cell service – his lifeline during the rescue – Gutch recounted how, from the peak, he realized he was in trouble and contacted his dad.

“I called my father and the first words I said was ‘Don’t freak out, but I’m in a little situation right now,'” Gutch said in the video posted this week.

Gutch was rescued early on the morning of Nov. 28 from the Essex County peak by state forest rangers after he got stuck hypothermic in waist-deep snow. DEC officials previously only identified the hiker rescued as a 19-year-old from Schenectady.

Officials had previously described the hiker as starting out with a friend, also 19, at 12:20 p.m. the previous day, as they intended to climb Wright, Algonquin, Boundary and Iroquois.

Officials also previously cited the start time, clothing and forecast check changes that could have prevented the incident. Along with this week’s video, the DEC included a link to winter hiking safety information.

The DEC video

Gutch recounted in the DEC video how he and his friend started out in fair weather. He’d been wearing a T-shirt. As they summitted the first peak, however, the winds started to increase. His friend then gave up as they started on Algonquin and Gutch continued the trek on his own.

Gutch summitted Algonquin, texted his friend, and then, in the weather, found himself unable to get down. He called that moment the scariest for him.

“I didn’t have a game plan. I didn’t know where I was going next. I didn’t know how I was getting home,” Gutch said in the video.

The spikes on his boots had even broken.

Via the phone call with his father, Gutch soon got on the phone with dispatchers. They used the call to find his location and forest rangers used it to keep him awake.

Gutch estimated he’d drifted in and out of consciousness maybe 20 times. Rangers took turns talking him through, yelling at him to stay awake and move, according to the video.

“I basically yelled at him and told him he had to get up and move,” Forest Ranger Rob Praczkajlo said in the video.

They finally got to him at about 4:30 a.m.

“An unbelievable amount of relief,” Gutch recounted in the video of being found. “And, on top of that relief, it’s not just you can now breathe, it’s now you can now smile, you can now think of what will be, not of what could be. … That’s a really powerful moment.”

The DEC’s Winter Hiking Safety information can be found through dec.ny.gov/outdoor or at DailyGazette.com

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County