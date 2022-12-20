Schenectady receives $2.3M in state funding for Wedgeway building project

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — A major downtown Schenectady revitalization project is set to come to fruition with the assistance of a $2.3 million state grant announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.

The renovation of the Wedgeway and Kresge buildings on the corner of State Street and Erie Boulevard will see the site converted into 57,000 square feet of retail and office space as part of the $20 million project.

The state grant is contained in the first round of $102 million in funding awarded to 64 projects as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

Mayor Gary McCarthy on Tuesday said the project would see the vacant, deteriorating property at 271-277 State St. turned into modern retail space that will include 80 new apartment units from developer Cass Hill Development Company.

“In and of itself it’s a major project, but it’s a highly visible intersection in downtown Schenectady,” McCarthy said. “We’ve been very fortunate with a number of projects, not only downtown but throughout the community, and this one has the added impact of being on one of the highest trafficked intersections in the community. So more and more people are going to see that and it just reinforces all of the good things that are happening within the city.”

Ray Gillen, chairman of Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, said that Metroplex has committed $1.85 million in funding for the long-anticipated project.

“This funding makes our effort to restore the Wedgeway and Kresge buildings a reality,” Gillen said on Tuesday. “We are very grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for approving our grant application and awarding this project the second-largest grant in the Capital Region. The timeline is work to start shortly to clean out the building — a perimeter fence is already up. This will be followed by historic restoration work and new construction that will take 20 to 24 months.”

The state program, which is administered by Empire State Development (ESD), is intended to help local governments revitalize their communities by reinvigorating downtown regions.

“These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted, and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors,” Hochul declared in a statement. “Thanks to $102 million of state investment, we are breathing new life into communities from Hudson to North Hempstead, jumpstarting new economic activity, and ensuring that New York state continues to be a place where people come to live, work, and raise their families.”

The original building at 277 State St. was constructed in 1880, with the two buildings added to the National Register of Historic Places in June. A five-story, 10,000-square-foot addition will be built as part of the renovations.

McCarthy said that he expects the project to move forward expeditiously with the state funding awarded.

“It still has to go through some of the permitting review process, but they’re going to be going full speed ahead with this,” he said. “Hopefully as we see the weather break in the spring, this will be fully underway.”

Anthony Jasenski, chairman of the Schenectady County Legislature, celebrated the news of the state funding for the city project on Tuesday.

“Restoring the Wedgeway building continues the revitalization of downtown Schenectady while preserving its historic charm,” he said in a release. “We thank Governor Hochul and ESD for supporting this project with Restore NY grant funds, which will help breathe new life into this beloved building and transform the corner of State Street and Erie Boulevard, one of the most traveled intersections in downtown.”

