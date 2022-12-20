Ski Lines: Specialty shops make equipment buys right from the start

Article Audio:

So, the snow has finally arrived. And looking over your ski gear, you decide it’s time for new ski boots.

Don’t count on Santa. He may know whether you’ve been naughty or nice. But chances are he doesn’t know much about your feet.

What to do? It’s a no-brainer, in my opinion. Forget about going online. Go right past the department store, and the thrift shop. Head straight to your local ski specialty store and be prepared to spend some time with someone who knows boots, feet and how to match the two. Keep in mind that nothing spoils your time on the slopes quicker than boots that don’t fit and cold feet that hurt.

Consider this recent encounter at the Alpine Sports Shop in Saratoga Springs, where Jack Hay has been selling ski gear for more than 50 years.

“A fellow came into our shop with a new pair of boots he had just bought online,” Hay said. “He thought he had found a bargain. But there was a problem. The boots didn’t have heel and toe pieces. Even if they fit, there was no way they could be mounted on skis. He was stuck.”

Hay was able to find a manufacturer and order what was needed to make the boots functional. But if the guy had come to him and his colleagues in the first place, the purchase would have gone smoothly, the skier would have gotten to the hill quicker and, as it turned out, spent less money to get there.

EXPECT COMFORT FROM THE START

Years ago, buying new boots usually meant finding a pair in your shoe size, cranking down the buckles as tight as possible and enduring the pain for as many days as needed before they molded to your feet. No longer. With new materials and insulation, along with customized orthotics and insoles and a boot fitter who knows how to make it all work, you should expect performance and comfort on the first run on the first day.

At Alpine, booting fitting is done by appointment, usually an hour, but it can vary until the right pair is found. Other long-time specialty shops in our area — Alpin Haus in Amsterdam and Clifton Park, High Adventure in Latham, The Sports Page in Glens Falls, Steiner’s in Glenmont and Cunningham’s Ski Barn in North Creek — will take walk-ins. But the process, which includes measurements, and trying on various makes and models, is the same and can take as much as two hours for the right fit.

Once there were several ski shops in Schenectady County. But when Goldstocks in Scotia and Plaine’s on upper State Street closed two years ago, there were none left. Recently, two men who had worked at various local ski specialty stores joined up to start Tune Skis in Hannaford Plaza in Glenville. It is a small shop right now, but partners Dylan Drewes and William Erickson do boot fitting and promise a quick turnaround on ski tuning.

They have an interesting beginner program for young skiers. There is a package that features used gear purchased from other shops, and they sell a set of skis, boots and poles for $169. It is not new equipment, but it has been rehabbed in the shop and they match their stock with the needs of the skier. It is not a lease program. You own the equipment. and when you want to trade up, the cost is $99. It is a good way to get a start in the sport at a modest cost.

IS THE PROCESS THE SAME FOR BUYING SKIS?

Selecting the right pair of skis also requires some effort. There are lots of good makes and models on the market, and the decision will cost hundreds of dollars. So how to choose? In addition to the height and weight of the skier, purchase considerations include where you plan to do most of your skiing, how aggressively you ski and on what kind of terrain. With that information, a good ski shop rep can help you make the choice that’s right for you.

But when it comes to your sliding gear, think feet first. There is an old saying: “You date your skis. But you marry your boots.” If your feet aren’t comfortable, no ski you can buy is going to make it a good day on the slopes.

HICKORY STILL PLANNING FOR THIS SEASON

Hickory Ski Center, the iconic ski hill outside Warrensburg, has been closed for several years, including last season despite plans and plenty of local optimism. But setbacks haven’t dimmed the enthusiasm for this winter. According to Hickory Legacy Foundation president Clint Braidwood, liability insurance issues are expected to be resolved soon, with certification of the area lifts by New York State to follow shortly thereafter. Once done and a state required ski patrol is recruited, there will be uphill lift service to all Hickory’s legendary terrain. In the meantime, there is access for earn-your-turns hikers/skiers and the area lodge is open.

BACKWOODS TRAIL NOT READY UNTIL MID-JANUARY

Gore skiers eager to try the new Backwoods trail that will connect the Burnt Ridge chair to the North Creek Ski Bowl will likely have to wait at least until the new year. The new intermediate terrain with plenty of snowmaking capacity has been widely anticipated since it was announced last year. But for now, access from Gore to the Ski Bowl will remain limited to the long traverse from the base of the North chair.

BAYLY BOOK ON THE CHRISTMAS READ LIST

Looking for a good page turner for some holiday reading? Long time local television anchor and even longer time area skier Phil Bayly recently published the fourth in his Murder on the Hill series, and this one features lots of local color and area settings. In “Witches Window,” television reporter J.C. Snow is following up on a murder of the skier in the Adirondacks in an investigation that takes him over the border into Vermont. The book, and the others in this series, are available in area bookstores.

Phil Johnson can be reached at [email protected].

