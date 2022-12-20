UAlbany men’s basketball keeps lead, earns fifth win of season

Article Audio:

DEKALB, Ill. — The UAlbany men’s basketball team managed to keep the lead throughout Tuesday’s non-conference game against Northern Illinois, and it paid off in the end. The Great Danes scored the second-highest number of points so far this season in an 83-78 victory at NIU Convocation Center.

The 83 points are second to the 87 UAlbany scored in its win over Union College, and the highest against a Division I opponent.

UAlbany (5-9) led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but the Huskies closed it to 44-37 by halftime. Trey Hutcheson, Da’Kquan Davis and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. each made a 3-pointer early in the second half to help extend the lead to 11, but NIU (3-9) chipped away until it tied the score at 64 with 7:46 left. Once again, UAlbany forged ahead, and later extended slim leads when the Huskies nipped at its heels.

“It just shows the growth of our team from the beginning of the year until now,” Drumgoole said in postgame remarks.

“I’ll take a really good road win at NIU before we play a top quality program,” UAlbany coach Dwayne Killings said, referring to its next game Dec. 28 at Virginia, ranked sixth in the latest AP poll.

Five Great Danes scored in double figuers, led by Drumgoole’s 23. He also pulled down 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Jonathan Beagle and Davis each finished with 14. Malik Edmead added 12 points to go along with a team-high six assists. Hutcheson finished with 10 points.

“The guys stepped up today,” Drumgoole said. “We were locked in as a team. Our focus got better this week. I think our preparation was better.”

Killings said the players are starting to buy into their roles, mentioning Marcus Jackson’s defense as one such example.

“They’re seeing if you play hard, good things happen,” Killings said. “I think guys are starting to trust each other more.”

