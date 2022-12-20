Wizards offer value against Suns, Jazz to cover: Best bets for Tuesday (Dec. 20)

Article Audio:

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 20:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Wizards (+6.5) over Suns

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Wizards have been on a 10-game losing skid, but they’ve got top scorer Bradley Beal back after a multi-week absence and could be in a position to break through tonight on the road.

It won’t be an easy task facing the Phoenix Suns, which is why we’re going with the Wizards to cover as opposed to the money line, but it appears much less difficult with Suns star Devin Booker being ruled out.

Booker is dealing with a groin injury that will force him to miss his second straight game, so we’re liking the Wizards since they’re a different team with Beal in the lineup.

JAZZ TO COVER

The play: NBA, Jazz (-2.5) over Pistons

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Jazz haven’t played well as of late outside of their recent sweep of the Pelicans, but we’re liking them as a chalk favorite tonight against the Pistons.

While the Pistons have the ability to score with former Jazz forward Bogdan Bogdanovic leading the way, the Jazz have much more experience and depth to where they should be able to win tonight by three points or more.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, Rams at Packers under 39.5 (WON $30)

NFL, Packers (-7.5) over Rams (WON $10)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$40 (2-0)

Total for December: -$39.30 (11-13)

Total for 2022: +$333.10 (325-343)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

