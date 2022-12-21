Following the sharps in Bulls at Hawks: Best Bet for Wednesday (Dec. 21)

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here is our best bet for Wednesday, Dec. 21:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Bulls +6 over Hawks

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: WynnBet

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: This number has dropped to Bulls -5.5 at most sportsbooks, so grab it quickly at -6 if you can get it. It opened at -7.5, which means the sharps love Chicago.

Finally breaking a four-game skid on the road at Miami in style with a 10-point win, the Bulls are ready to get back to winning against a team that is just 6-8-1 against the spread this season at home and eked past lowly Orlando by 1 as an 8½-point favorite Monday night in Atlanta.

In all, the Hawks have won just three of their past eight straight up and have losses to the Thunder and Rockets across that stretch.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

NBA: Wizards +6.5 over Suns (WON $30)

NBA: Jazz -2.5 over Pistons (WON $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$80 (4-0)

Total for December: +$43.20 (18-19)

Total for 2022: +$250.10 (330-350)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

