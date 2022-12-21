High schools: Dopp tops 1,000 career points in Mayfield girls’ basketball win

Article Audio:

Cloey Dopp reached 1,000 career points Wednesday in Mayfield’s 62-36 Western Athletic Conference girls’ basketball victory over OESJ.

Dopp, a junior, led Mayfield with 19 points. She has 1,014 points in her career.

Jaidyn Chest added 18 points for Mayfield. She made four 3-pointers.

Brooke Trumble led OESJ with 17 points.

Allison O’Hanlon had 29 points and seven steals to lead Duanesburg to a 62-29 win over Berne-Knox-Westerlo. Alex Moses added 14 points, seven blocks and six assists, and Hannah Mulhern had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Savannah Traverse scored 15 points in Schoharie’s 36-29 victory over Middleburgh. Ciara Armlin had 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks for Middleburgh.

Galway outscored Canajoharie 20-15 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 42-41 win. Grace O’Brien led Galway with 15 points, and Anna Spadaro had 13. Mean Blackeslee had 17 points for Canajoharie, and Charlotte Nare added 11.

Kieonna Christmas scored 23 points in Fonda-Fultonville’s 63-23 win over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons. Angleina Deitz led ND-BG with 15 points.

ND-BG BOYS’ BASKETBALL WIN

Dequawn Green scored 12 points, and Jaquare Jones added 11 as Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons edged Fonda-Fultonville 45-40 in Western Athletic Conference boys’ basketball. Nate Mycek led Fonda-Fultonville with 11 points, and Brady Whipple added 10.

Jacob Frank scored 16 points, and Northville erased a 15-11 first-quarter deficit by beating Fort Plain 58-34.

JT Artikuski had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Northville (2-1 WAC, 5-1 overall). Evan Tamulaitis added 10 points.

Dylan Keane led Fort Plain with nine points.

Casey Clarke scored 20 points, Josh Lovelass added 14 and Galway scored 26 points in the second quarter to pull away from Canajoharie 62-38. Antonio Fairley led Canajoharie with 20 points. Zachary Herget had 15 points.

Jeffrey Mulhern’s 32 points powered Duanesburg to an 82-56 triumph over Berne-Knox-Westerlo. Ethan Thomson scored 19 points for Duanesburg. AJ Wright led four BKW players in double figures with 14 points. Dayne Coates had 13 points, Blake Shaver added 12 and Shane Kirker contributed 10.

LA SALLE’S BOMBARD PERFECT TWICE

La Salle bowler Zach Bombard rolled consecutive 300 games in the team’s 22-10 Colonial Council loss to Schalmont at Sportsman’s Bowl.

The 15-year-old sophomore had a 236 in the third game and finished with an 836 series.

BETHLEHEM BOYS’ HOCKEY WINS

Tyler Bitely scored three goals to lead Bethlehem to a 7-2 boys’ CDHSHL victory over La Salle. Owen Godlewski added two goals for the Eagles.

LANDA LEADS SHEN GIRLS’ SKIING TO WIN

Shenendehowa’s Raquelle Landa was the top skier in the girls’ division of the Johnsburg Invitational Nordic in 30:21.1, leading the Plainsmen to the team title with 19 points.

Clara Avery of Glens Falls was second in 31.01.9. Rounding out the top five were Mayfield’s Fianna Halloran (32.15.0), Queensbury’s Maddie Powers (32.17.8) and Shenendehowa’s Courtney Krawiecki (32.38.3).

Glens Falls finished second with 22 points, followed by Queensbury (29), Saratoga Springs (34) Scotia-Glenville (42), Johnstown (59) and Guilderland (60).

The boys’ top skier was Glens Falls’ Forrest Slingerland, who won in 24.52.6. Queensbury’s Ben Jenkin was second (24.58.7), followed by Scotia-Glenville’s John Bednarek (28.4.0), Shenendehowa’s Jacob Perkins (29.05.8) and Mayfield’s Brice Williams (29.13.0).

Queensbury won the team title with 17 points. Shenendehowa was second with 22, followed by Scotia-Glenville (44), Guilderland (45), Lake George (53), Johnsburg (59) and Saratoga Springs (86).

