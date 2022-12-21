Images: Niskayuna-Saratoga Springs boys’ swim meet at Skidmore (15 photos)

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Niskayuna boys’ swimming took on Saratoga Springs in a swim meet Tuesday and fell 97-75.

Photos from the meet from our Erica Miller

All High Schools | All Local Sports | Everything Niskayuna | Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Saratoga Springs, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna