Images: Schenectady schools launch community schools (14 photos)

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady City School District Wednesday launched its community schools program Wednesday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, a program that officials describe as meeting the needs of students in a holistic way.

More on the program and launch to come.

Photos from the event from our Peter R. Barber.

More: Schenectady school district hails community schools program

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Schenectady school district hails community schools program

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Schenectady school district hails community schools program

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Schenectady school district hails community schools program

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Schenectady school district hails community schools program

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Schenectady school district hails community schools program

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County