Images: Schenectady schools launch community schools (14 photos)

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady City School District Wednesday launched its community schools program Wednesday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, a program that officials describe as meeting the needs of students in a holistic way.
More: Schenectady school district hails community schools program
Students and parents take a tour of a clothing boutique at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Schenectady Schools assistant superintendent Dr. Carlos Cotto, Jr., right, speaks at a ribbon cutting before students Tina Madho, 9, left, and Elizabeth Singh, 9, unveil a new logo for Schenectady Community Schools PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Tina Madho, 9, left, and Elizabeth Singh, 9, unveil a new logo for Schenectady Community Schools PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School student India Boyke, 9, stands with principal Kristin Munrett PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Schenectady Schools assistant superintendent Dr. Carlos Cotto, Jr. PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Schenectady Schools assistant superintendent Dr. Carlos Cotto, Jr., right PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Schenectady Schools superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School student India Boyke, 9, stands with principal Kristin Munrett, and Board of Education President Bernice Rivera PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School student India Boyke, 9 PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School student India Boyke, 9, shows off her outfit PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Stacey Watson the father of two students at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School speaks PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
Keyanah Ritter, 10, and Keymari Watson hug their father Stacey Watson PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE
