Injured Saratoga Springs hiker, 21, rescued from Essex County mountain trail, DEC says

ESSEX COUNTY – An injured hiker from Saratoga Springs was rescued from a trail in Essex County last week, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials said Tuesday.

The hiker, 21, had a possibly broken ankle below the Wright/Algonquin junction last Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13.

Dispatchers then called in forest rangers to assist with the hiker at about 2:25 p.m. Aviation assistance was called for, but high winds and safety concerns kept the New York State Police helicopter grounded, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Thirteen rangers and additional DEC staff and volunteers then responded. They reached the hiker at 6:45 p.m., administered first aid to the person’s ankle and for hypothermia.

An hour and a half later, rangers used a backpack system to carry the hiker back down the mountain, over treacherously steep and icy slopes, officials said.

By 9:37 p.m., they reached the Adirondak Loj, where they were met by a Lake Placid Ambulance, officials said. The hiker was then taken for further medical care.

The Saratoga Springs hiker’s rescue came just over two weeks after a Schenectady 19-year-old had to be rescued from Algonquin Peak.

