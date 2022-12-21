NFL 2022: Week 16 picks and TV listings

Article Audio:

Because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this season, the majority of the NFL Week 16 games will be played on Saturday. My eye will be on the Philadelphia-Dallas game Saturday (please be smart, Eagles, and don’t let Jalen Hurts play with that sprained throwing shoulder. You have a three-game lead over Dallas with three games to go. The game isn’t that important right now).

The game that intrigues me takes place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. It features the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Rams.

Oh, the contest featuring teams eliminated from playoff contention isn’t what intrigues me. It’s the Nickelodeon broadcast of the game. Sorry, CBS. Not watching you.

The Nickelodeon broadcasts have become must-see TV. And this year especially, because besides Nate Burleson analyzing the game, Patrick Star of “Spongebob Squarepants” is an analyst, too. Bill Fagerbakke is the voice of Patrick Star. Fagerbakke is also remembered for his role in the sitcom “Coach,” playing Michael “Dauber” Dybinski.

This is going to be fun.

In Week 15 of The Daily Gazette’s U Pick ‘Em football contest, I went 11-5 to improve to 141-81-2. I’m three games behind Andrew Crounse of Glenville Beverage.

My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was also 11-5. He is 134-88-2.

You can play the U Pick ‘Em contest by clicking https://dailygazette.com/football/?contestid=3#registration/login.

Here are my Week 16 picks.

THURSDAY

Jacksonville 21, N.Y. Jets 17

SATURDAY

Baltimore 20, Atlanta 14

Detroit 30, Carolina 16

Buffalo 40, Chicago 10

Cleveland 23, New Orleans 14

Kansas City 30, Seattle 15

Minnesota 24, N.Y. Giants 21

Cincinnati 35, New England 21

Tennessee 14, Houston 10

San Francisco 28, Washington 14

Philadelphia 24, Dallas 23

Pittsburgh 32, Las Vegas 21

SUNDAY

Miami 28, Green Bay 24

L.A. Rams 10, Denver 6

Tampa Bay 20, Arizona 13

MONDAY

L.A. Chargers 40, Indianapolis 10

WEEK 16 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SATURDAY

FOX23 (WXXA) — N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi).

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner); New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala); Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale); Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin); Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins).

NFL Network — Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin, Steve Wyche and Allison Williams).

SUNDAY

FOX23 — Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m. (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver).

CBS6, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ — Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson. Nickelodeon/Paramount+: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Gabirelle Neveah Green, Young Dylan and Patrick Star).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN ESPN+ — L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters).

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: Sports, Sports